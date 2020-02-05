advertisement

MTN Uganda CEO gives dummy check to winner (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – MTN Uganda awarded USD 6,000 to three startups that won the MTN Open API challenge on mobile money services.

They have developed services to help online sellers collect payments, students manage their scholarships and generate QR codes for business processes using the mobile money platform.

advertisement

MTN opened its mobile money platform to developers to help it create products based on the payment system and its open API.

“Real innovation comes when we allow young people to create what is on their mind. The MTNMoMo platform gives them the environment to create, ”said Wim Vanhelleputte, CEO of MTN Uganda.

The winners were Break in third place, collecting $ 1,500, Piper2 in second place with a prize of $ 2,000 and PearlBrains in first place with a prize of $ 2,500. PearlBrains also won a fully paid trip to the Ericsson Innovation Center in Sweden.

MTN has more than 10 million mobile money users in Uganda and claims to be the largest such platform in the country.

comments

advertisement