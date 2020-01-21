advertisement

MTN Uganda becomes the first brand to conduct a 5G test in the East African region after application tests in South Africa which saw telecommunications reach a speed of more than 20 Gbit / s with less than five minutes of latency in the 5G trial (PHOTO / Javira Ssebwami)

KAMPALA – Last week, MTN Uganda and the Chinese company ZTE presented a 5G autonomous network (SA) in the 60 MHz bandwidth with an actual speed of more than 1.494 Gbps.

This can support a variety of applications, such as gigabit without fiber connectivity, XR cloud, ultra-HD live streaming, autopilot, and remote surgery. It is the first 5G SA network in East Africa.

Its deployment and operation adopt ZTE end-to-end 5G equipment, including Common Core, to achieve complete separation of the signaling plan and the data plan without relying on the advanced packet core (EPC) of the existing LTE core network. The network can support typical 5G applications, including uRLLC and mMTC, thanks to the smooth upgrade.

The demonstration included instant communication via a fixed on-site wireless access network, a bionic robot, a VR cloud and other vertical industries.

In addition, ZTE presented its end-to-end 5G services, including the 5G common core, Beyond 100 G transmission, Flexhaul 5G, the new 5G radio and Big Video, as well as its 5G terminals, such as Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphones, indoor and outdoor 5G routers.

The trial took place on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Ruhakan Rugunda.

Rugunda said the government supports the development of new technologies.

“It will solve people’s challenges and make life easier and more affordable,” he said, expressing optimism that 5G will have a strong impact on the country’s economic development.

Uganda is the third country in Africa to have 5G technology after South Africa and Nigeria.

Wim Vanhelleputte, CEO of MTN Uganda, said that 5G technology will have increased speed and capacity. Performance is comparable to that of fiber optic cables, but you get a wireless wireless experience. The advent of 5G will bring benefits to many segments other than telecommunications. For example, it will allow new advances in telemedicine thanks to real-time connections.

Yi Yahua, vice president of ZTE Corporation in Southern Africa, says that ZTE fully supports MTN Uganda. The company will continue to push modern mobile technologies to meet the demands of the country. The Chinese company wants to be one of the most important companies of the advent of 5G in Africa.

