Somdev San, marketing director of MTN Uganda, said the partnership was a win-win for YoTV channels and MTN customers (PHOTO / PML Daily).

KAMPALA – MTN Uganda and YOTVChannels have partnered to promote uninterrupted local content on television and radio at their convenience.

Somdev Sen, Marketing Director of MTN Uganda, said the partnership was part of MTN’s commitment to develop local businesses

“Our customers are now looking for convenience. With the advent of smartphones, more and more people are now accessing information with a single click anywhere and anytime. Life as it is now is so busy and people find themselves with professional commitments leaving them little time to catch up on their favorite shows. MTN is therefore happy to partner with YOTV to bring even more comfort to our customers because we are good together, “he said.

Aggrey Mugisha, CEO of YoTVChannels, said that YOTVChannels thrives on a robust and affordable Internet connection.

“We thought of them as a great partnership and MTN came to mind first. You can subscribe and watch for 30 days on ZERO MBs, “he added, noting that this partnership shows that MTN and YOTVChannels are committed to promoting local content by enabling Ugandans to enjoy television and local radio stations without interruption at their convenience via YOTVChannels.

Aggrey Mugisha, CEO of YoTVChannels, said that YOTVChannels thrives on a robust and affordable Internet connection (PHOTO / PML Daily).

“As a purely Ugandan brand, we recognize the importance of Buy Uganda, Build Uganda. As such, we appreciate every opportunity that further builds our country. All MTN customers with smart phones just need to download the YOTVChannels APP and sign up with their MTN numbers to enjoy local TV and radio anytime, anywhere. ”

“After 30 days of free viewing, YOTVChannels users can then switch to a subscription plan of their choice from UGX 500. We are delighted to partner with MTN Uganda on this,” said Mugisha .

Mugisha presented the media and MTN staff how the YoTV Channels app works.

