Two longtime friends took their love of pizza and business and built a new dining destination in Mount Pleasant.

Will Baird and Tim Chaffin opened the Pizzeria and Vin Trofeo pub in September. Once they secured their building and the business plan, Will and Tim concentrated on making their perfect pizza with an authentic dough but containing a minimum of ingredients.

After developing the recipe for the dough, they moved on to the cheese.

Their cheese is made from a mixture of four cheeses: parmesan, asiago, mozzarella and provolone.

But how was this name born? Trofeo in Italian means trophy and Vin has been shortened by Vincitore, which means winner. The two words together mean winner of the trophy.

“The term seemed to describe exactly the products we wanted to offer,” said Will.

Some of their most sought-after products include pickle pizza, 10-topping pizza, Big Meat pizza, BBQ chicken pizza, mills, breadsticks, baking wings and gluten-free crusts.

“We are very proud to make our dough fresh every day, to buy fresh vegetables, fresh burgers, fresh sausages, fresh chicken and fresh ingredients all around. Our goal is to bring you a product that tastes different and gives you a feeling of emotion when you eat, ”said Will.

Learn more about this new culinary destination with Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins!

