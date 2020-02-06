advertisement

A couple in northern Michigan makes Cheboygan a one-stop shop for shopping, dining and entertainment, with not one but four businesses.

Simply Marcella, the Queen’s Head Wine Pub, Stormy Kromer a Cap and Ale House and the Lark Theater are all brought together under one roof.

Simply Marcella is a chic and elegant boutique where the owner, Marcella Costin, creates her own unique jewelry and coats. It offers affordable luxury items perfect for Valentine’s Day.



You just have to walk next door to be immersed in the other store, Stormy Kromer. They have the first exclusive authorized store of Stormy Kromer. Buy caps and beer! You may have seen their iconic wool hats, but they have everything from jackets, socks, and even dog clothes.

You know you’re in northern Michigan when you see someone wearing a Stormy Kromer hat.

Take a few steps and enter the Queen’s Head Wine Pub, mastering the royal taste. They bring wine, beer and delicious pub food to Cheboygan for everyone’s pleasure!

The Lark Theater is right next door, providing a place of entertainment and community for people with an enthusiasm for the arts.

