Major groups of Scottish business representatives have written a joint letter urging MSPs to abandon plans to allow local authorities to adjust business rates.

Within the framework of the proposals supported by the Conservative, Labor and Green PSM, the control of the tax will be entrusted to each of the 32 local authorities to fix their own book rate, tariff reductions and any supplement or surcharge.

The 27 organizations that signed the letter represent a broad spectrum of the Scottish industry, including manufacturing, retail, real estate, tourism, hospitality and leisure. They have a total of 12,000 members.

The collective call comes before the final vote on the bill on non-domestic tariffs (Scotland), expected in the coming weeks.

The joint letter states: “We are deeply concerned about the removal of the Scotland-wide uniform tariff and tariff relief, as well as the consistency and predictability it provides.

“We are concerned that this will lead to higher activity rate invoices, at a time when the rate of the pound sterling has already been at a record level for 20 years and with a further increase expected for this spring and when companies want to invest and grow the Scottish economy.

“We therefore urge you and your MSP colleagues to rescind these amendments, which simply introduce new complexity, cost and unpredictability into the pricing system and which are at odds with the tariff reform program aimed at ensuring competitiveness and minimize complexity. “

The Scottish Chamber of Commerce has said it calls for “responsiveness, fairness, certainty and consistency” to be the fundamental tenets of corporate tax policies.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said that many companies would “shiver” at the prospect of a fragmented rate system.

He warmed: “This will only add complexity and costs to the rate system.”

Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes replied to the letter stressing the Scottish government’s support for maintaining the uniform participation rate.

