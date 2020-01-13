advertisement

Michigan state police said there was a problem with a statewide blood alcohol test device.

The device is known as Datamaster DMT.

State police say that for 20 years they have entrusted the maintenance of the devices to a supplier.

It was until last Tuesday.

According to the state police, a performance issue is the reason they are now contacting prosecutors and taking over the work previously done by the seller.

Defense lawyer Jesse Williams said that information gathered from these machines is often a key part of impaired driving cases.

“The Datamaster is used to convict thousands of people and jurors and judges really count on it as the gospel. I mean if these words whisper and it’s the right number, you’re probably going to be sentenced. So this is very important evidence, ”said Williams.

State police said they had previously informed prosecutors about the potentially affected cases, but said they were still examining the data to see if other tests were affected.

“A conviction for impaired driving can literally devastate someone. It can literally destroy everything they have built so far in life. People are losing their jobs, they are losing their homes, they are losing a lot of things because of impaired driving convictions, and it is very serious, so they have to provide this information very seriously, “said Williams.

Williams says the biggest question that needs to be answered right now is what issues have been specifically detected with these machines.

“If there are people who appear before a jury today and are illegally convicted, or were convicted yesterday, or a week or a month ago or are awaiting trial, then just explain what s ‘happened. Let’s fix the problem, ”said Williams.

State police say certified personnel are now working to ensure that Datamaster DMTs comply with state law and industry standards.

