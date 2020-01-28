advertisement

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called President Trump’s team of lawyers a “confederacy of the fools” on Tuesday morning, and then he and his co-hosts spent more than six minutes to substantiate the allegation.

“We heard Jay Sekulow defend the president: namely, John Bolton doesn’t exist,” said Mika Brzezinski, co-moderator.

She went on to name one lawyer after another: “There was Ken Starr, who complained about the severity of the impeachment. Then there was Alan Dershowitz, who said that even if everything is true, the president should remain in office. There was former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who spent her time attacking the Bidens, and then Trump attorney Jane Raskin, who defended Rudy Giuliani’s escapades in Ukraine. “

Also read: Joe Scarborough: GOP Will Not Come to Debt Tomorrow “Morning Joe” Unless “Democrats Are in the White House”

She concluded that they were a “team of I don’t know what” and Scarborough laughed before saying that Trump had a “confederacy of fools who defended him in impeachment”.

“Your arguments were absolutely breathtaking,” said Scarborough.

The Senate is expected to meet again on Tuesday at 1 p.m. and hear the arguments of Trump’s legal defense again. ET. It’s the third and final day of the Trump team when the opening arguments are presented.

