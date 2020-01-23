advertisement

MSNBC had the highest average viewership on Wednesday afternoon when the Senate met on the second day of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, CNN was a leader in the advertiser’s target audience of viewers between 25 and 54 years old.

From 1 p.m. ET to 5 p.m. According to early Nielsen data, MSNBC had 1.793 million viewers, beating both CNN and Fox News. MSNBC had the lowest number of viewers in the 25-54 demo, bringing in 245,000. CNN had the lowest average viewership at 1.270 million, but the highest viewership in the demo: 320,000 viewers between 25 and 54 watched the first four hours of the second day of the trial.

Fox News brought 1,715 million average viewers and 310,000 in the demo. Fox News outperformed all broadcast and cable networks in Tuesday’s coverage of the first day of the Senate trial. Even according to early Nielsen data, the channel outperformed CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, and ABC in both the average viewer and average viewer in the age range of 25 to 54 years desired by the advertiser.

From 1pm ET to 5pm on both days, Fox News had the highest average of all viewers. Over the two days during that period, Fox News had 2,197 million viewers, of which 355,000 were in the demo. CNN was just behind in the demo with 351,000 viewers between 25 and 54 on average over the special coverage of both days, but fell back to last place with 1.360 million viewers. MSNBC had a total of 1.866 million viewers on both days, and the least in the demo, which brought in 255,000.

In prime time on Wednesday night, Fox News had 3,972 million viewers and 693,000 viewers in the demo. MSNBC had 2.599 million viewers with 482,000 in the demo, and CNN’s average prime time viewership was 1.423 million. Of those who saw CNN, 395,000 were in the demo.

