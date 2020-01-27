advertisement

MSNBC anchor Alison Morris is expressed. The controversial figure in the news has addressed heat taking on the appearance of saying the N-word during a Kobe Bryant report.

Key facts: Last night, Morris went on Twitter to deny speculation about N-words and explained his real incident.

Earlier today, when I was talking about the tragic news of the death of Kobe Bryant, I unfortunately stuttered on the air, combining the names of the Knicks and Lakers to say “Nakers”. Know that I do not and NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this has caused.

– Alison Morris (@AlisonMorrisNOW) January 26, 2020

Key details: A few hours ago, the New York hip-hop artist Pete Rock revealed Morris’ identity after the broadcast went viral.

Wait, there is more: Over the past few hours, various hip-hop artists have reacted to the shocking broadcast of Morris.

Before you leave: Morris is best known for his Sunday broadcasts on MSNBC.

Morris, 39, is an anchor on MSNBC on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. AND and has been a New York-based presenter of the week for NBC News Now since July. Before that, she was a business reporter and presenter at Fox 5 in New York. (People)

