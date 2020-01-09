advertisement

Blanchett plays the anti-feminist crusader Phyllis Schlafly in Hulu’s best-known series against Rose Byrne’s biting Gloria Steinem.

If film studios don’t support female-led productions, even though the audience has overwhelming evidence to prove that they’re in demand, then television will take action – and reap the rewards. Like HBO on Big Little Lies, FX and Hulu have a great cast of A-List performers for Huli’s best-known limited series, “Mrs. America. “As one of the first collaborations on FX and Hulu’s new streaming deal, the series follows anti-feminist crusader Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett) in her struggle against the feminist movement of the 1970s. The recently released trailer promises cutting remarks, fiery dispositions and a strong cast of actresses, including Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem.

The official summary is: “Mrs. America reports the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and the unexpected response from Phyllis Schlafly, also known as “the silent majority treasure”. With the eyes of the women at the time, the FX series examines how one of the toughest battlefields in the cultural wars of the 1970s created the moral majority and changed the political landscape forever. “

Blanchett opens the trailer with a measured and assured speech: “I’m not against women. I am not against women who work outside the home. But I’m against the women’s liberation movement. “Cue the Music, an aptly placed“ American woman ”by Lenny Kravitz, about recordings by an impressive group of feminist icons played by Margo Martindale, Elizabeth Banks, Uzo Aduba and Tracy Ullman. Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, James Marsden, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Melanie Lynskey complete the rest of the cast.

Hulu and FX have put together a directorial team that works with the directors of “Captain Marvel”, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck as well as Amma Asante (“Belle”, “A United Kingdom”). “Ms. America was created and written by Dahvi Waller, whose credits include a long stay in” Desperate Housewives “and episodes of critical favorites like” Mad Men “and” Halt and Catch Fire “.

“Woman. April 15th, America premieres exclusively for FX on Hulu. Check out the trailer below to get a taste of this stylish history lesson for feminists with loads of powerhouse performances.

