The TV Academy judges that there is a valuable difference between contribution and distribution.

When the television landscape changes, the television academy changes too. And the recent market movements have triggered a lot of adjustment since then.

After Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and then FX, there were some upheavals in the industry that didn’t just include Disney + and Apple TV + in the mix. During the company’s fourth quarter earnings in November, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that “FX on Hulu” would launch in March. The network’s library of original programs would be available to the streamer, and FX would also produce content that would be broadcast exclusively on Hulu, including previously announced projects such as the Mrs. Cate Blanchett vehicle America ”and Alex Garland’s first television series“ Devs ”.

And while there is still a lot to see, Emmy suppliers have decided to render the FX objects to FX. That said, when it comes to the Emmy race, all of these “FX on Hulu” shows are part of the network, not the streamer.

Reported for the first time in Variety, a spokesperson for the TV academy told IndieWire that the decision was in part due to the fact that the development, creation, and marketing of the series remained in the hands of FX, making Hulu more of a conduit than a collaborator. And with more and more streaming services serving as sales outlets for broadcasters, the academy will face the challenge more than ever.

In response, the organization assesses the projects on a case-by-case basis by determining whether a streamer is involved in the creative construction or merely acts as a distributor for the content of others.

Overall, it’s good news for FX. FX Networks and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf said to television journalists at Television Critics Assn last week. Press Tour that despite joining the larger Disney family, which includes Hulu, it was important that the network maintained its core identity.

“For FX, it is vital for us and the artists we work with to know that we are able to maintain the brand we have worked so hard for nearly two decades,” said Landgraf. “That may sound a bit precious, but how we help artists develop, make and start their shows has been key to attracting the very best talent for FX and promoting a process that is one of the best in our industry supplies. You can’t keep up at the highest level without the best talent, because no matter how strong the FX creative team is, we’re only as good as the talent that makes FX home. “

For now, consider the FX legacy as intact.

