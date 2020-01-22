advertisement

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – If you’re browsing through social media today, you might have seen something heartbreaking … nuts?

Mr. Peanut, the iconic mascot of the Planters Peanuts brand, seems to meet its end in a newly released Super Bowl commercial.

The news has come home for many, especially those in the city of Wilkes-Barre.

Is this goodbye to Mr. Peanut?

In a Super Bowl ad that has been posted online, it seems that the iconic monocled mascot for Planters Peanuts is being killed at the end.

He falls; then his famous NUTmobile explodes on the floor below.

So maybe we got a glimpse of how Mr. Peanut dies, but do you know where he was born?

“I think a lot of people are familiar with what the distribution center was and the headquarters in South Main, where the historic mark is,” said Mark Riccetti, Jr. at the Luzerne County Historical Society.

Riccetti says the 600 block off South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre is where the original Planters Peanuts plant once stood after it was founded here in 1906.

“Mr. Obici, he was an Italian immigrant, came here when he was 10 years old, started with literally nothing,” said Riccetti. “The company founded, was originally door to door.”

According to historical society, Planters Peanuts had a store next to the Kirby Center. And it was right there on Public Square, the company mastered the art of product placement.

“They would have a man dressed as Mr. Peanut and he would walk around the square and he would have these little monster bags and shake your hand and give you a bag of peanuts,” Riccetti said. “If that didn’t get you in, well, nothing would.”

Dan Carey owns Carey’s Avenue Barber Shop; he worked at Planters in the 1980s.

You could say that his time there made him a little crazy … for Mr. Peanut that is.

“What I like to call,” Mr. Peanuts hidden. ” “They’re tucked away. There’s now one above my right shoulder, above my mirror,” Carey said, pointing to his impressive collection of Mr. Peanuts in his store.

“I actually turn it into a game for children because I call them” hidden Mr. Peanuts. ” So the hidden Mr. Peanuts are everywhere and the kids can go looking for them, “Carey said.” There are so many that I don’t know where they are anymore. “

So now it seems that the excitement won’t wait to see who wins the Super Bowl, but whether Mr. Peanut it survives.

Planters has also planned several other promotions in addition to the Super Bowl spot. Fans who think the nut mobile from Mr. Peanut in the run-up to and on the day of the game receives a pin that celebrates his life. Fans can also honor the spokesperson by posting an image of a crying monocle and hashipping their messages “RIPeanut.”

We confirm with heart that Mr Peanut died at the age of 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him the most. Please express your respect with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp

– The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

