Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) who instructed the government to explain when this pledge would be fulfilled during today’s plenary session (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – A section of MPs instructed the government to explain where President Shi1Bn’s commitment made by President Yoweri Museveni to Cranes Football players following their performance at the 2019 African Cup of Nations is located after the players have threatened not to take place at the next African Cup and World Cup qualifying competition if the money is not paid.

The issue was raised by Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West), who instructed the government to explain when this pledge would be kept in plenary today.

Former Minister of State for Sports Charles Bakabulindi told Ssewanyana that a presidential appointment was not a question of do or die and that the complaint should have been brought to Parliament by crane players or the management of the Federation of the Ugandan Football Federation (FUFA).

Bakabulindi said, “No, because it was a presidential engagement which is not a force. I think it would have been appropriate if you had complained to the players themselves or to the management of the FUFA. “

However, Moses Kasibante (Rubaga North) denounced to Bakabulindi that there are rules governing government assurances and warned the former minister against the minimization of a presidential directive.

President Rebecca Kadaga endorsed the fact that Kasibante responded to Balabulindi by stating: “Once the fountain of honor declares that something supports young people, it must be done.” In other circumstances, it is a decree. “

Bernard Atiku (Ayiivu County) told Parliament that athletes take longer to receive promises that come each time they have made the country proud because the process of obtaining promises is overshadowed by the corruption and gave an example of Dorcus Inzikuru who did not receive it. vehicle almost a decade after its promise.

David Bahati, Minister of State for Planning, thanked Ssewanyana for reminding the government of the commitment made by stating that when the president makes a commitment, he is posted in the system and (promised to follow the issue.

He said: “The President has tried as much as possible to support sport in this country and there is no doubt that this commitment will be honored.”

Abdu Katuntu (Bugweri County) instructed Bahati to explain under which budget the promises will be kept, arguing that government spending is through a budget, it’s not that the president has money in the bag.

“I expected the budget keeper to say that this money has been budgeted so that we really know where the money is. What type of system are we talking about? Let’s not degenerate into shopping center speech. Tell us which vote is part of a ministry or state house, ”asked Katuntu.

Bahati said the finance ministry has provided money to State House through donations.

