Security chiefs met in Karamoja sub-region to address worrying security situation in region (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KARAMOAJA – Members of the Parliament of the Karamoja sub-region reporting to their parent body, the Karamoja Parliamentary Association and the chiefs of security of the army and the police held a crisis meeting to face the escalation of the security stripe following a series of raids and counter-raids.

Karamoja Minister of State Moses Kiige, CDF General David Muhoozi of the DIGP, Major General DIGP Sabiiti Muzeeyi, to discuss security issues in the subregion, also attended the meeting held at the headquarters of the 3rd UPDF division in Moroto. measures to respond to it.

The main concerns raised included: fears of counter-raids across the borders between Uganda, Kenya and South Sudan due to porous borders, inadequate police and military presence, trafficking in firearms and re-emergence of firearms, hostile alliances between ethnic groups, among others.

All stakeholders have strongly condemned acts of raids and counter-raids and violence committed by armed criminal groups, from neighboring countries and also within local communities in Karamoja.

Members stressed the importance of a comprehensive approach to countering threats posed by raids and counter-raids, including hostile alliances and the illegal rearmament of criminal elements in the community.

In response to these concerns, the CDF and DIGP expressed the determination of the security agencies to counter all forms of raids and counter-raids and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Areas agreed to enhance security included: immediate reorganization and increase in ASTU manpower, use of air capabilities such as planes and drones to counter looters, regulation of entry and exit through the creation of posts cross-border workers, faster recovery of animals attacked thanks to faster response, troop mobility and continuous forced disarmament in grazing areas, identification of violent warriors and raiders for arrest and pursuit, training and retraining Staff.

Other measures designed to maximize the effect included ongoing education and awareness-raising between governments, diversification of livelihoods through education and commercial farming, dialogue and peace committee meetings to reduce acts of violence, the regulation of Turkana movements inside and outside the country, the opening of road safety, the effective use of Interpol and EAPPCO mechanisms in the recovery of looted animals, the creation of special courts with dissuasive sanctions for the perpetrators and the possibility of legalizing the Nabilatuk resolution.

Mr. Moses Kizige, Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, speaks at a consultative meeting on the security situation in Karamoja (PHOTO / courtesy)

Following the Moroto meeting, the DIGP and his team undertook a critical security assessment across the Karamoja subregion, where all detachments and deployments along the border and within our borders have been carefully examined; border crossing construction areas to regulate entry and exit have been identified, the repositioning of our forces through the creation of new detachments, additional logistical and human resources to ensure a better response to armed raids, better surveillance of intelligence-based processes.

The scale of the evaluation shows the will to combat all forms of cattle raids in the region.

The chief of security commended the ASTU and LDU forces for their bravery while combating and prosecuting armed criminal elements and for the recoveries carried out so far.

During the last two months of December and January, of the 31 incidents reported to the police, 287 stolen cows were recovered and efforts to recover 616 are still in place.

