BRANDON, Florida (AP) – A Florida man and his hairy “accomplice” were arrested by authorities who said the man had shoplifted.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Logan Wilson was arrested on Wednesday and charged with petty theft and possession of methamphetamine, WTSP-TV reported.

Wilson admitted to stealing $ 259 worth of items from Bass Pro Shops, said MPs. He was arrested during a traffic stop after being seen leaving the store.

MPs also arrested Wilson’s four-legged friend. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office showing an officer holding a small puppy said that MPs took care of the “cutest accomplice” before handing him over to Hillsborough County Animal Services.

Animal Services will take care of the dog until its owner is released from prison. Animal Services has classified the puppy as “pre-adopted”. MEPs said that if the owner does not claim the dog, he will be subject to adoption.

It is unclear whether Wilson has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

