On Wednesday, President Museveni visited the sub-county of Murora, in the district of Kisoro (PHOTO / PPU).

KAMPALA – Legislators of the 10th legislature approved a request from the State House of Uganda requesting that Shs47b be spent on domestic travel by President Yoweri Museveni in order to educate Ugandans to fight poverty in 2021.

The request is contained in the framework document for the 2020/2021 national budget which was adopted by Parliament, before the examination of the national budget in April 2020.

The report presented by Patrick Isiagi, vice-chairman of the Budget Committee, noted that State House officials, led by State House comptroller Lucy Nakyobe, asked Parliament to control the finance ministry and ensure that that the money be made available to enable the president to fulfill his constitutional mandate.

According to the report, during the 2020/2021 fiscal year, the State House plans to increase the President’s land activities in mobilizing the masses for poverty reduction, peace and development.

To implement this activity, State House needs Shs47.072Bn but only Shs28.604Bn is provided, which leaves a funding gap of Shs18.5Bn.

When presenting the report, Isiagi said, “The Committee recommends that Shs18.5Bn be provided to enable the President to carry out the mandate assigned to him by the Constitution.”

Parliament also approved State House’s request to provide Shs7.3 billion to establish and maintain existing model villages across the country.

The Presidential Affairs Committee undertook an on-site evaluation of certain model villages and assessed the impact on the livelihoods and well-being of these model villages on the Community.

During the on-the-spot verification, the deputies observed that there were only 21 model villages and the efforts to deploy this intervention in more areas while continuing with the support of the existing villages have an indicative allocation of 1.032 billion Shs against 8.332 billion Shs. to a funding gap of Shs7.3 billion.

Parliament then called on the finance ministry to pay close attention to the initiative by using Shs7.3 billion to allow the State House to deploy the intervention in other parts of the country.

