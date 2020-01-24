advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Nueva Ecija star Jai Reyes makes sure he does his job on and off the field.

Reyes inherited the operations of a team that had only won twice in the first 14 games of the Chooks to Go MPBL Lakan season, and knew that he had his hands full not only as chief of basketball operations, but also as Rice’s lead point guard would have to do vanguard.

The former Ateneo star has taken on both roles and thrived. And even if the Rice Vanguards are no longer fighting for a playoff spot, Reyes knows that they have laid the foundation for a more productive run next season.

“We work hard on every game and it has impacted the results,” said Reyes, who ended his first double-double of the year with 20 points and 15 assists when the Rice Vanguards beat playoff-bound Bulacan, 85-78, dismissed. Wednesday evening at the San Andres Gym.

“What is important, we are on the right track to strengthen the character and establish the culture of our team.”

Nueva Ecija has taken a 7: 6 lead since Reyes’ entry, making the Vanguards one of the better teams in the north in the last half of the season. But an appearance after the season is already unattainable after this flat start.

“We knew we were already out of the playoffs but it is important to reward our fans with victories,” said Reyes, who scored 10 points in a row when Nueva Ecija was 2:09 ahead of 82-73.

But Reyes’ value goes beyond his rating as assistant coach Carlo Tan.

“Jai is a very skilled point guard, so he does his job every time,” said Tan, who has been in charge since head coach Charles Tiu and lead assistant TY Tang at Dubai International Basketball 2020 for the Mighty Sports tournament in the Middle East compete championship.

In the meantime, Makati Super Crunch withdrew from a two-game slide and pushed Caloocan out of the playoff picture with a demolition of the Supremos of 119: 77, while Davao Occidental-Cocolife took the top spot with 78: 70 against Parañaque-Yabo Sports in the South division with a 22: 4 record.

It was Super Crunch’s first win under new mentor Beaujing Acot and the 21st this season when they secured at least third place in the north.

