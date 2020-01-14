advertisement

Lwemiyaga County MP Sekikubo was arrested last week on Friday (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Masaka – Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, January 14, for the second day of his bail request.

The outspoken Ssekikubo was returned on Monday January 13 to Masaka prison by Masaka chief magistrate Deo Ssejemba, accused of having held an illegal firearm, of having committed acts likely to lead to death , incite violence and cause injury to voters.

The state also alleges that the deputy committed acts of destruction of party property (National Resistance Movement), obstructing Mr. Stephen Okwi Okedi; the Sembabule district police commander and his assistant, Mr. Idi Kigenyi, who were on duty.

Police said they dropped the charges of incitement to violence and now they charge MP Sekikubo with illegal possession of a gun and injured someone in a 2010 fight at the playground of the Sembabule district during the NRM primary elections.

Ssekikubo was arrested last week by police after a bitter confrontation between him and the security authorities of the Sembabule district, which he accused of having imposed an unjustifiable quarantine in the Lwemiyaga sub-counties and Ntuusi when they were free from FMD.

However, through his lawyers led by Medard Sseggona, Sekikubo asked to be released on bail, but the president said he would rule on the request on Tuesday January 14.

