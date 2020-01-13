advertisement

On January 10, 2020, police officers arrested Lwemiy County MP Theodore Ssekikubo at the Lwemiyaga cattle market. Right, Masaka regional police commander, Mr. Enock Abaine (PHOTO / courtesy).

LWEMIYAGA – Lwemiyaga county deputy in Sembabule district, Theodore Ssekikubo, who was arrested on Friday for inciting violence, is now facing a new charge of attempted murder.

The legislator was arrested for inciting the inhabitants of Lwemiyaga to challenge around forty cattle in the region and to forcefully open a cattle market.

Mr. Deo Musoke, the Member’s lawyer, said on this website Sunday evening in an interview that the police have now changed the charges and charged his client with attempted murder resulting from an accident in 2010.

Southern region police spokesman Paul Kanagave said the lawmaker should be charged with incitement to violence and malicious damage to property following a scuffle during his arrest.

Mr. Ssekikubo is said to have shot Habibu Nsamba Kanyarutokye, a security agent, in private parts during the highly contested party primaries where Ssekikubo argued with Patrick Nkalubo.

Musoke accused the police of being used in politics in this case. He said the police are already breaking the law by keeping the legislator in cells beyond 48 hours.

The incident comes after cattle traders and residents of Lwemiyaga county, led by their deputy Ssekikubo, petitioned parliament on Tuesday to protest what they called the illegal and arbitrary blockade of the Lwemiyaga cattle market. .

Residents presented the petition to Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and called for inquiries into the role of security minister Gen Elly Tumwine in the market blockade.

They also explained that the blockade has nothing to do with suspected foot and mouth disease (FMD).

“There is no foot and mouth disease in Lwemiyaga,” said Mr. Ssekikubo.

“The police are hiding behind movement permits to impoverish our people. They work for people in Kampala who have personal interests in the market. The Minister of Security uses the police to deprive our people of livelihoods. They use extrajudicial methods to play politics, ”said Ssekikubo.

More than 50 petitioners who went to Kampala explained that on Friday they were not allowed to sell their livestock to traders outside their district on the grounds that the area had been quarantined due to foot and mouth disease ( foot-and-mouth disease).

Although General Tumwine was not available to comment, while he was busy accompanying the President to Birembo in memory of the 195 km hike in the bush, the petitioners accused him of having ordered the police to close the Lwemiyaga cattle market and disperse market people to protect his interests. in the cattle trade.

All attempts to reach Gen Tumwine were unsuccessful because his known mobile phone was turned off or unavailable and there was no response to the text messages we sent to him.

But the petitioners and their regional deputy say that General Tumwine, who comes from one of the sub-counties in the district of Ssembabule, does not have his own hands because he uses his office to influence decisions and measures intended to ban them from the market.

Mr. Ssekikubo who compares the Minister of Security to a leper whose hands are not clean and therefore colluded with MAAIF officials and the police to prevent them from selling their cows.…

“Tumwine only wants the Kyemamba market because his partner operates there. The Minister of Security acts like a leper, without own hands because he has become a threat in Sembabule .. “, declared Mr. Ssekikubo.

“The police are an appendage of Gen Tumwine and they plotted to block the market without any justification,” he added.

Mr. Ssekikubo says that Gen Tumwine has an interest in this matter.

“Tumwine has a personal interest in this matter. They want to force us to sell the cows at half (the real price), ”said Ssekikubo.

