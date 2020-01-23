advertisement

Derby MP spoke of “embarrassment and shame” when she was a teenager when she was forced to use toilet paper or newspaper instead of toiletries when she was menstruating .

Amanda Solloway, the new Conservative MP for Derby North, raised the issue of period poverty in Prime Minister’s questions, saying that her family could not afford sanitation supplies, so she had to improvise. .

Solloway returned to her seat as MP for Derby North in the December general election after losing her seat in 2017.

Starting on Monday, the government introduced a program allowing schools and colleges to order free health products for their learners.

She told members of the House: “You may have noticed that I was not a teenager for a long time.

“My memory has faded over the years, but I still remember the embarrassment and shame I felt every month when I started menstruating.

“We could not afford sanitary supplies and I was forced to use toilet paper or, when we did not have it, newsprint.

“Would the Prime Minister agree with me and recognize the work of Amika George, the founder of the Free Times campaign group, which means that no young school-aged woman in this country should have to feel the ashamed that I have felt and remember all these years since? “

Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated the member for Derby for her work and support on the issue and revealed that free products will be made available to all schools and colleges in England.

He said: “I congratulate my honorable friend on her campaign on this issue and I am delighted to tell her that free products must be made available to all schools and universities in England so that we can make sure that the education of young people is disrupted by their rules.

“I would like to pay special tribute to the work of Amika George, who has done so much to bring about change.

“And I just remind the House that of course it is when we finish Brexit, what we will see, that they will still block, that we will be able to reduce VAT on sanitary products and make them cheaper vintage products for everyone in the country. “

.

