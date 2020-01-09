advertisement

A gay MP has announced that she will report a colleague to the police for alleged hate crime after calling her “queer”.

Hannah Bardell had accused independent trade unionist Lord Ken Maginnis of insulting security guards at Parliament’s property after forgetting his security passport.

advertisement

Peers, MPs, and others who have been through security screening are given parliamentary ID cards that allow them to enter the property in multiple places.

The HuffPost news website reported that Lord Maginnis did not contest the SNP MP’s claims and quoted him as saying, “Queers like Ms. Bardell don’t particularly annoy me. Okay, she got her cheap advertising out.”

On business matters, Ms. Bardell said to MPs: “I am sorry to say that the member from the other place (the House of Lords) that I complained about has now launched a homophobic attack on me in the press.

“This is reported to the police and I know that I and others see this as a hate crime.”

Here is Lord Ken Maginnis, who calls @ HannahB4LiviMP “queer” on Wednesday after she raised his “abuse” of parliamentary security personnel. Today he tried to deny that he said that. Well, he has, as you can hear. https://t.co/dfxXKlpc8b

– Arj Singh (@singharj) January 9, 2020

Community leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs: “The attack on the honorable lady was indescribably disgraceful and she clearly owes an apology from the noble lord for what he said about her.

“I think everyone who heard about it was shocked by the comments that they are said to have made and that they have not contested.

“I think they’re really appalling and I know we can’t criticize members of the other house or place other than on a specific request, but I think we can stretch the rules in these circumstances.”

Rules of Procedure

Ms. Bardell, a MEP from Livingston, explained the alleged incident in a comment on the Rules of Procedure to Commons spokeswoman Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

She said: “Yesterday, when I entered the building for the first time after Christmas, I witnessed one of the worst cases of abuse of security personnel that I have experienced in my time here.

“One of the members of the other place – whom I will call so as not to incriminate anyone: Lord Ken Maginnis – had forgotten his passport, something we are all guilty of.

“However, instead of following the advice of the security staff, which, as we all know, is there for our security, he berated and berated both employees and called them ‘wrong'” Didn’t know who he was, he was 46 years here ” and refused to take the advice and help from myself, the security guards and the police who were present at the time. “

Lord Maginnis was formerly a member of the Ulster Unionist Party and later represented the party in the Lords.

In 2012, he announced his decision to resign after the leadership distanced himself when he described gay marriage as “unnatural and deviant behavior.”

His membership in the Lords since July 2013 was listed as an Independent Ulster Unionist.

He was asked to comment. – PA

advertisement