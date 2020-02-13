Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru wants Electoral Court to manage electoral reforms (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Parliament has authorized Paul Mwiru (MP for Jinja East Municipality) to introduce a private member’s bill to amend the constitution through the 2020 Constitution Amendment Bill to create a court to deal with electoral petitions.

Mwiru defended the proposed constitutional amendment by saying that he had combined his electoral proposal with those of Wilfred Niwagaba (shadow attorney general) but during the printing process, his proposal was omitted, prompting the vice president , Jacob Oulanyah advised him to table his amendment separately to comply with Parliament’s Rules and Procedures.

He said that the current legal framework for handling petitions was not only time-consuming but also costly for many injured staff involved in the litigation process and wanted the law to set a time limit within which these petitions could be processed for guarantee the efficiency of the delivery of petitions. Justice.

The member for Jinja East also said that the proposed constitutional amendment is also intended to remedy the uneven job distribution in the public service, which he says is not national in character.

However, Jacob Oboth, chairman of the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, asked President Rebecca Kadaga to ensure that Parliament sets a deadline for presenting amendments, as the committee is overwhelmed by the number of amendments, but the time to look for a job is approaching. .

