MP Michael Manufacturer wrote a letter to the Queen calling on Prince Harry to be appointed “Governor General of Canada”.

Last week, Harry and Meghan revealed that they would step back as members of the “senior” royal family and split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The news sent shockwaves around the world.

However, Lichfield Conservative MP Michael Manufacturer, who represents Barton under Needwood, Abbots Bromley, Alrewas and Fradley, said the move could be turned into “a huge triumph”.

Mr. Manufacturer, in a letter to HM the Queen, said that this could strengthen the international reputation of the monarchy.

This letter reads: “Although many disapprove of this, may I say that it can in fact be a wonderful opportunity for the royal family and our country as a whole? A challenge could be turned into a huge triumph.

“The departure of the Sussexes from these coasts should not be a cause of grief.

“A recent poll conducted by Postmedia in Canada found that over 60% of respondents were in favor of Prince Harry becoming Governor General of Canada.”

The current person in the role is astronaut Julie Payette from Quebec.

She has been in office since 2017, governors typically serving five years, although there is no constitutional deadline.

Manufacturer continued: “The current Governor General, Julie Payette, who has been in office since 2017, has done a remarkable job.

“However, neither she, nor anyone who has previously held this position, has the same kind of box office call as Harry.

“Although their methods and their approach to royal duties are not always in accordance with tradition, there is no doubt that Harry and Meghan are seen by many young people as symbols of a new modern and dynamic monarchy.

“Installing Harry as governor general would not only strengthen support for the monarchy internationally, but would also provide Canada and, by extension, the United Kingdom, a huge increase in soft power at an important time for our country at the time. where we leave the European Union. “

