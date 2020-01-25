advertisement

An MP asked for an immediate halt to the deployment of smart highways across the country and urged that the hard shoulder be restored before further tragedies occur.

Rotherham’s MP Sarah Champion called all-lane highways (LRAs) a “poorly designed scheme” and said that improvements to road capacity are to the detriment of motorists.

advertisement

Speaking during a debate in Westminster, Champion said failure to have a hard shoulder had caused a wave of deaths on a 16-mile stretch on the M1 between South Yorkshire and the East Midlands .

And just hours after his comments, police were called to an accident on the M1 in Derbyshire involving a truck and a broken down car with no hard shoulder.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, but police urged motorists to call 999 if they break down on a live lane on a highway.

This car was involved in an accident on the M1 smart highway near Chesterfield.

(Image: Derbyshire Road Police Unit)

In a tweet about the incident, the Derbyshire Roads police unit said, “Smart highways require smart drivers.”

They then added: “Peugeot breaks down, the driver immediately gets out of the car in a safe place. The truck tries to deviate, does not manage it completely. No injuries.

“Live lane breakdowns on two lane roads and highways are emergency – call 999.”

The tweet sparked new calls to end smart highways.

Read more

Our most shared stories on social networks

All of the highways that run in lanes are a type of smart highway that permanently removes the hard shoulder and converts it into a lane.

On these types of highways, lane 1 (formerly shoulder) is closed to traffic only in the event of an incident.

In this case, a lane closure will be indicated by a red X on the gantry above, which means that you must leave the lane as soon as possible.

But ignoring the “red X” sign is considered extremely dangerous.

Video loading

Video not available

Click to play

Tap to play

Video will start in 8Cancel

Play now

Speaking during the debate in the House of Commons, Labor MP Ms. Champion said that the 16-mile stretch of the M1 had killed five people in the past ten months due to the new route.

She called on the government to stop the deployment of “all lane” highways with immediate effect.

Champion said, “There is no evidence that the LRA can be delivered safely. I therefore firmly believe that the government must stop the deployment with immediate effect.

“At a minimum, Highways England must give priority to modernizing the detection of stationary vehicles over existing ALR programs, with a specific deadline for the date on which this work will be completed.”

“While this work is underway, the hard shoulder should be restored. If shelters cannot be installed, the program should not proceed on this road.

“Urgent action – both application and education – is necessary to improve compliance with the red X signs on gantries.

Read more

Related Articles

“The safety of motorists must always be paramount.

“Before the program even started, the government was inundated with warnings about the inherent risks of traffic on all lanes and was asked to rethink its approach to increasing highway capacity.

“It is totally unacceptable that a government risks lives in the name of savings.”

Respondent George Freeman – Minister of State for the Department of Transport recognized that there was a problem.

He said: “It is not good ministers who say that all roads are safe; people must feel safe and secure. We must ensure that safety remains our number one priority.

“We accept that there is a problem here.

“The Secretary of State (Grant Shapps) is in the process of finalizing a set of serious measures to deal with it.

“Smart highways have increased their capacity. Since we introduced the program, more than one billion trips have been made on the 250-mile smart highway network.”

.

advertisement