advertisement

West Ham United 4 Bournemouth 0

David Moyes had a perfect start into his second term for West Ham after two goals from Mark Noble and one each from Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller, which gave the Hammers a 4-0 home win over Bournemouth.

Moyes, who saved the club from relegation in a six-month stint in 2017/18 and replaced Manuel Pellegrini on Sunday, saw that West Ham was probably doing its best in a mixed season.

advertisement

Noble shot the home team forward with a deflected shot from 20 meters in the 17th minute before Haller doubled the lead eight minutes later with a spectacular goal and shot a cross from Ryan Fredericks with an acrobatic volley.

Noble rounded off a perfect first half for West Ham with a penalty in the 35th minute and sent goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way after being fouled by Harry Wilson when he got past the Bournemouth striker.

Anderson added the fourth half of the second half when he shook off his marker and pushed the ball under Ramsdale before a VAR check picked up a red card for West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell, who was instead warned of a poor duel.

The result put West Ham in 16th place overall after 22 points from 20 games, while Bournemouth dropped to relegation zone in 18th place with 20 points after losing in the eighth league in the last 10 games.

Newcastle United 0 Leicester City 3

Leicester City striker Ayoze Perez came back to chase his former Newcastle United team with a goal and assist midfielder James Maddison.

Ayoze Perez and James Maddison were both in the Leicester score against Newcastle. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby / AFP / Getty

The win meant that Brendan Rodgers’ runners-up from 21 games had 45 points, 10 points behind Liverpool, who has two games in hand and receives Sheffield United on Thursday.

Leicester made Jamie Vardy’s absence clear due to a calf injury when Perez crashed into a poor pass over Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune’s line and fought a duel from Fabian Schar before passing Martin Dubravka in the 36th minute.

Lejeune was back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons when his poor defense found his way to Perez, who fed Maddison, and the England international shot his left foot three minutes later from a distance.

The double strike came shortly after Newcastle missed the chance to take the lead over Brazilian striker Joelinton. This sprinted over the top of the Leicester defense, but failed with two attempts at goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Since Newcastle were reduced to 10 after three substitutions and Schar could not play due to an injury, Leicester scored in the 87th minute a 3-0 win by Hamza Choudhury, who curled up with a shot from outside the box.

Watford 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

Ten-headed Watford continued his good form under new coach Nigel Pearson, strengthening his hope of preventing relegation from the Premier League with a 2-1 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates after Watford’s second goal against the Wolves. Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty

Gerard Delofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure cheered on Watford before Pedro Neto caught up with Wolves, who had been unable to take advantage of a numerical advantage in the last 20 minutes after defender Christian Kabasele had been sent off for the hosts.

Deulofeu scored the first goal in the 30th minute when, after good performance from Ismaila Sarr, goalkeeper Rui Patricio hit the far corner with a crisp low shot.

Doucoure made it 2-0 in the 49th minute when he cut in from the left and found the top corner with a solid drive that hit the wolves’ defender, Conor Coady, and stuck Patricio.

Neto reduced the gap to the hour with a heavily deflected attempt that sailed over Ben Foster and Wolves after Kabasele showed a red card after a VAR review.

The center-back was originally reserved for pulling Diogo Jota out of the box, but Watford stopped in the closing stages to celebrate his third league win in connection with a draw under Pearson.

Norwich City 1 Crystal Palace 1

A goal by Connor Wickham in the 87th minute brought Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw at the bottom of Norwich City after a VAR test, a bitter blow for the battered Canaries.

Norwich had led by Todd Cantwell in the fourth minute after a goal and dominated long distances, but was unable to contribute to his record – Kenny McLean hit the bar in the 73rd minute.

But Palace took the lead when Wilfried Zaha Wickham threw a pass over the goal, which pushed the ball home and raised the offside flag.

However, a VAR check revealed that Wickham was only there when the ball was played and overturned the decision by referee Jon Moss.

Norwich is winless in eight games and has only won one in 16 games.

The bottom of the Premier League, which starts a new year, has relegated in 23 of the last 27 seasons.

advertisement