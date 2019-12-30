advertisement

How many films are released in theaters each year? Well, with the still new, as yet untested methods of putting films from streaming companies into practice, it’s hard to answer. However, there is little doubt that fewer filmmakers make it to the big screen, even though the filmmakers are in full swing. Too bad for real film lovers who prefer to experience the cinema overnight on the couch in the living room.

A search for release plans ranging from the small art house price to large mainstream productions suggests that around 250 films will have a chance in 2020 and to give viewers the opportunity to do one once a week to see new movie. This is the first part, with titles that appear between mid-January and Memorial Day. As the schedules may change, they are listed chronologically, but without specific dates. The second part, which covers the rest of the year, will appear in May.

JANUARY

“The Wave” – ​​During a promotion, insurance lawyer Justin Long is given LSD and his world takes on a new shape.

“Bad Boys for Life” – Will Smith and Martin Lawrence (“Bad Boys”, “Bad Boys II”) reunite to break up a drug cartel in Miami.

“The Gentlemen” – Guy Ritchie stages a crime story with Matthew McConaughey as a drug dealer, Hugh Grant as a blackmailer and Charlie Hunnam as a sidekick.

“The Last Full Measure” – The true story of the aviator William H. Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine). who was awarded a Congress Medal of Honor three decades after his heroic actions in Vietnam.

“Gretel & Hansel” – This promises a fairly faithful version of the creepy story with Sophia Lillis (“Es”) as Gretel, the new arrival Samuel Leakey as little brother Hansel and Alice Krige as witch.

“The Rhythm Section” – When a young woman (Blake Lively) discovers that the plane crash that killed her parents was not an accident, she heads for revenge. Jude Law-costars.

FEBRUARY

“Birds of Prey: And the Fantastic Emancipation of a Harley Quinn” – Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), a bad boy, teams up with Huntress, Black Canary, Casandra Cain and Renee Montoya to defeat the evil kidnapper Victor Zsasz.

“Fantasy Island” – The hackneyed old TV show turns into a complete horror film. The slogan: “Everything you want. Everything you’re afraid of. “

“Downhill” – A dramatic comedy about a family that survives an avalanche in the Alps and then reevaluates their lives. With Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“Greed” director Michael Winterbottom works with Steve Coogan in a razor-sharp satire about the rich in England.

“Emma” – It’s been 24 years since Gwyneth Paltrow played the Jane Austen heroine and 25 years since Alicia Silverstone played a version of her in “Clueless.” Yes, it’s time for someone else, now with Anya Taylor-Joy in the role.

“The Call of the Wild” – The latest adaptation of Jack London’s novel about an Alaskan sled dog named Buck is played by Harrison Ford as John Thornton and Karen Gillan as Mercedes. Buck is a CGI creation.

“The Invisible Man” – director Leigh Wannell (“Upgrade”) brings a modern variant onto the market – and invents a completely new novel-false story for – the classic horror novel by H. G. Wells.

MARCH

“The Roads not Taken” – A fever dream of a film with Javier Bardem as a man who loses reality and his challenging relationship with his daughter (Elle Fanning) during 24 hours in New York.

“Deerskin” – A French horror comedy about a man (Jean Dujardin) who is completely obsessed with his vintage deerskin jacket.

“Mulan” – A purely Chinese cast stars in Disney’s latest cartoon, which features a young woman disguising herself as a warrior.

APRIL

“The New Mutants” – Characters in the latest X-Men universe include Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Sunspot (Henry Zaga) and many more.

“The Lovebirds” – A comedy about a couple trying to keep their fragmented relationship together and possibly find a way if it gets involved in a crime thriller.

“No Time to Die” – James Bond (Daniel Craig) has withdrawn to Jamaica, but his old CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) persuades him to do another job. The newest bond girl is Ana de Armas.

“Promising young woman” – Carey Mulligan plays a woman whose life has taken a bad turn and who is now seeking revenge on all men over a double life, whom she considers to be wrongdoers.

“Monster Problems” – It’s horror after the apocalypse, with monsters all over the world and a young man (Dylan O’Brien) being coached by a monster killer mentor who is looking for the woman of his dreams.

CAN

“Black Widow” – A flashback story about what Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) did between the Marvel films “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War”.

“Dream Horse” – A dramatic version of the documentary “Dark Horse” from 2015 about a group of Welsh villagers who join, train, train and run a Longshot horse.

“The Personal Story of David Copperfield” – Dev Patel has the title role in a loose, but still faithful reinterpretation of the Dickens novel.

“The Woman in the Window” – Director Joe Wright and screenwriter Tracy Letts adapt the complicated A.J. Finn’s novel about a child psychologist who thinks something terrible happened when her neighbor disappeared.

Ed Symkus writes about films for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.

