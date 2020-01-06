advertisement

DK Metcalf should not have been available in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, let alone the 64th overall pick, but coming down with the Seattle Seahawks turned out to be a dream come true.

Metcalf’s unique versatility fits Seattle’s offensive like a glove, as demonstrated in Sunday’s record-setting performance that sent the Philadelphia Eagles packing from play off. His 160 receiving yards were the most by a rookie in NFL play-off history, and he could have had a much bigger day.

Let’s start with the obvious: Metcalf is really big and really fast.

This was evident on his tape from Ole Miss and made him a household name in the NFL Scouting Combine, where he tore up every workout but short-range skill exercises. Poor dexterity tests sparked concerns about entry and break breaks, but they were overlooked by the Seahawks, who simply ask Metcalf to do what he does best: run.

Metcalf’s two biggest performances on Sunday – a 53-yard score in the third quarter and a 36-yard gain for them to ice – came largely from his speed and size. While the defense could have handled each one better, Metcalf’s tools helped him punish mistakes.

In finishing the touchdown, the Seahawks called a shot game – a post-cross combo – with a defense of 7 men just as the Eagles brought two defensive backs in a strong shot. Nickelback Cre’Von LeBlanc came off the left edge of the offense (on Metcalf’s wing) and Jordan Mills came off the right. The goal was to create a free rusher (or two) and force a quick throw. But the Seahawks had the troops to defend, allowing quarterback Russell Wilson to exploit a coverage error.

Surely free Rodney McLeod landing to the left of the work, it seemed that Avonte Maddox had to fall deep behind the corner, creating an inverted Cover-2. Instead, Maddox played Metcalf from an outside, out-of-position person. He was late settling in, even going forward as the ball snapped.

This is the immediate death against Metcalf, who avoided McLeod on his release, went inside Maddox and left him in the dust on a post road.

Wilson’s throw was just a long hair to hit Metcalf in perfect pitch. Regardless – the 6-foot-3 wide grabbed the ball with its nearly 35-inch tentacles, managing three off-balance steps before falling into the air and rolling. He beat Maddox so badly that even after falling, he had time before being touched to get up and score.

Metcalf’s 36-yard reception in the third and 10 for the game signing first was similar, though it was more of a mismatch than a blown cover.

The Seahawks ran a lock screen (fake-and-go screen) from a right-handed bunch, with Metcalf at the point of the bunch. The Eagles called it a Cover-0 attack and matched three defensive tackles on three receivers from an outside position. Metcalf released inside, matching it to Marcus Epps safety.

After hesitating to forge a block, Metcalf burst vertically and split from Epps immediately, sliding farther with each step. Wilson’s throw was a little short (if it was money, it was a tangible step), but Metcalf slowed, lifted and emphasized the football. Once again, his split provided room for error – Epps tried to “play triangle” and move the ball the way down, but it was too far.

Most terrifying for both shows was the rush of Metcalf. Despite his size, he is not a tall striker who needs a runway to build speed. This is extremely rare for a great man, which is why he is so valuable in Seattle.

Last year, we explored why Tyler Lockett fits perfectly into a vertical offense with Wilson, and much is also true of Metcalf. Even better, his size gives the Seahawks what Lockett doesn’t, but both can play the same roles. Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer uses the two interchangeably in post-cross combinations, as he did in touching Metcalf and other performances on Sunday.

Such a call opened Metcalf open over a run over Seattle’s second possession, but the pressure stopped Wilson, and he slammed for 22 yards. If Wilson had hair more time, Metcalf would easily have won 30 with a chance for more.

The pressure also avoided the two potential hurdles for Metcalf. Later that car, a tunnel screen had set Metcalf in space, but Derek Barnett got into the toss lane and forced Wilson to go low. With front blockers, Metcalf may have scored from 18 yards away.

An attacking moment after his touchdown opening, Metcalf had a chance on the score of 75 yards. He burned Mills in a bullet and it was a yard or two to clear the right boundary, but Vinny Curry hit Wilson, forcing a long shot.

It’s not absurd to say that Metcalf may have had 10 catches for 250-plus yards and three scores.

This is what crazy athletic features – the kind that stresses the geometry of opposing defenses in any game – can do. Tyreek Hill is the ultimate example and while no one is in Hill’s class, the Seahawks have two that are at the next level.

Metcalf certainly has holes in his game. His hands may be at odds (remember the 38-yard TDs he dropped in Philadelphia in Week 12?), And for his size, he is simply fit for contested catches. It can never be useful in sharp side models like whip routes and options. But his tools make him a unique weapon, even if he never rounds out his game.

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s top priority this week will be to prevent Metcalf and Lockett from deepening. But even with that advantage, he will have no choice but to leave one of the two on an island occasionally. It may only take one game to swing the game.

–By David DeChant (@DavidDeChant), Media at field level

