advertisement

In less than a year, Aldis Hodge has transformed from aspiring Suffolk County Assistant DA (“City on a Hill”) to the wrongly accused rapist (“Brian Banks”) to the wrongly convicted death row inmate (“Clemency”). He doesn’t need a better lawyer. He needs a better agent.

I know that it is difficult for African Americans not to put themselves in the confused American legal system, but it is ridiculous. But it’s also a stroke of luck, because Hodge is great in all three roles. If only I could see him in something outside of court, like the next James Bond or an evil superhero. I suspect that such roles will come for the 32-year-old, but now we just want to watch him transform water into wine in “Clemency”, the best of his three high-profile roles from 2019.

As a suspected cop-killer Anthony Woods, Hodge is digging deep to reveal a defeated man holding on to the last, frayed strands of hope. He was abandoned by everyone, including the girlfriend with whom he had a son he was just learning – 15 years later. And his only visitor is Marty Lumetta (Richard Schiff, outstanding), his pro bono lawyer. It is the latter who invested everything in Woods when the time for his planned execution for a crime he did not commit. He took part in the robbery, but he wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger. If only someone believed him, namely the governor, whose command of mercy he hopes against the hope of being able to arrive at any moment.

advertisement

Um, it sounds a lot like last week’s “Just Mercy” release, except that Woods isn’t entirely innocent. We have also provided no evidence that he did not do what he accused. Worse, that’s not even his film. No, this distinction belongs to Alfre Woodard as his Johnny Black-swigging guard, who has even profound, life-threatening problems. Like Woods, the prison system kills Bernadine Williams.

We meet her while she confidently monitors the 12th execution of her career. She is tough and has everything under control. Then problems arise. The doctor cannot find an acceptable vein for inserting the needle. He tries the arm, the foot, between the toes and finally in the groin. Meanwhile, the occupant writhes in pain and fear. The deadly cocktail that flows into it doesn’t do the job. He groans and bleeds in an unbearable appearance before graciously finally dies.

By looking at the headlights of Bernadine’s face, you know that this will question your conscience. In fact, it triggers a downward spiral that drives a deeper wedge between her and her nervous, willing husband Jonathan (the great Wendell Pierce). It will also trigger nightmares and more frequent visits to the Blue Star, the bar where she withdraws every night to drown her worries in a different kind of deadly cocktail.

Did I mention Woodard is sensational? Well, she’s what I would confidently say is her best job ever. And that says something. Cheers to her author and director Chinonye Chukwu, who had the brilliant idea of ​​looking at the death penalty from the perspective of someone we have never met before: the one who is responsible for ending human life. Frankly, I’ve never thought about how these state-sanctioned murders of faceless bureaucrats like Bernadine can cause guilt and shame.

Woodard is adept at not only humanizing Bernadine, but also depicting how the barbaric process for which she is responsible slowly gnaws away the soul that she didn’t know was forced to deal with it when their 13th execution is approaching. She also loses her vigilance so much that she begins to feel compassion for Woods as the destruction begins to destroy him. And the constant chants of the demonstrators right in front of their office window only add to their agony. It’s just an outstanding job, and people are paying attention and giving Woodard honors at the end of the year, including a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Actress.

Chukwu’s debut also prevails, winning the Grand Jury Prize at last year’s Sundance Film Festival and the nods for Best Picture and Best Screenplay by Independent Spirits. I would say that it deserves too. But that doesn’t mean that “grace” is not without problems. For one thing, it’s sometimes hard to tell whose story this is: Woods’ or Bernadines. In addition, the film is stuck too often because it makes too well-known arguments against the death penalty. There is nothing new on this front – unless you count Bernadine.

Still, I would have liked to focus even more on how she deals with the kind of work that you can’t leave in the office. Her fallout follows her everywhere and shakes her to the point where Jonathan rightly points out that she is no longer “whole”. I wanted to know more about how Bernadine has any friends beyond her assistant Thomas (Richard Gunn), and if so, how do they interact with her? And where exactly does their increasing alcohol addiction arise? Too much of “Clemency” is on the surface and afraid to dig deeper.

Ah, but how can you resist when you are in the competent hands of the Woodard, Hodge and Schiff law firm-like dream team? They are an unbeatable trio and, as mentioned in the annoying attorney advertisements on television, a serious business.

Al Alexander can be reached at alexandercritica@aol.com.

“Mild”

Actors are Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, Wendell Pierce, Richard Schiff and Richard Gunn.

(R for some disturbing material and language.)

Note: B +

advertisement