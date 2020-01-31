advertisement

Barcelona confirmed another late January departure on Friday with Moussa Wague joining Ligue 1 Nice side on loan.

The deal looks at full credit movement until June 30, 2020, and includes a “non-compulsory purchase option” meaning we can see it again at Camp Nou.

Here are the full details:

“FC Barcelona and OGC Nice have reached an agreement to transfer Moussa Wague’s loan by June 30.

“The French team will pay the player salaries and have a non-compulsory purchase option of 10m euros, plus 500,000 euros in the variable.

“If the French club decides to buy the player outright, FC Barcelona would have a future buyout option for 15m euros by June 2021. After the 2020/21 season, the club reserves the right of first refusal for any future player sales. “

Source | FC Barcelona

Leaving Wague seems a bit of a shame. He has not been given many opportunities to impress but has shown potential in his rare first team appearances.

