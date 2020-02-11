advertisement

This is an extremely heartbreaking scene.

A South Korean production company broadcast a documentary last week in which a mother was reunited with her late little daughter through a virtual reality simulation.

The MBC documentary film production company spent eight months developing the VR version of Nayeon, the seven-year-old girl who died of an incurable disease in 2016.

The documentary, titled I Met You, aired on South Korean television last week and showed viewers the moment when mother and daughter were reunited in a virtual park celebrating Nayeon’s birthday, and the girl’s avatar became an approximation to that the real girl’s voice.

advertisement

Aju Business Daily spoke to Jang Ji-sung, the mother of four, who said from the moment she met her late daughter, “Maybe it’s a real paradise. I met Nayeon, who I called with a smile a very short time but it’s a very happy time. I think I had the dream I always wanted. “

Tech outlet futurism has reported that interaction with deceased loved ones could soon become the norm. “Several startups are preparing for this future and collecting data about living and dead people to create digital avatars for these people. Other companies are already building robot clones of real people.”

You can view the full 10 minute documentation below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uflTK8c4w0c (/ embed)

Clip about MBC documentation

advertisement