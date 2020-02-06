advertisement

A grieving father learned today that the man who murdered his teenage son 16 years ago should be released from prison.

Patrick Pakeerah said the probation service told him that the Parole Board had decided to sanction the release of Warren Leblanc, who murdered his son, Stefan, in a Leicester forest in 2004.

advertisement

The Parole Board met on Monday January 27 to review Leblanc’s release and had until tomorrow to render its decision.

Patrick doesn’t want the killer, who was 17 when he murdered Stefan, 14, to be released from prison until he apologizes for his crime.

“To say that I am disappointed is an understatement,” Patrick told LeicestershireLive.

“I don’t think he should be allowed to go free until he apologizes to me for killing my son.

“He showed no remorse. How can he be able to be released into society? “

Patrick Pakeerah with a photo of his son Stefan

(Image: LM)

Patrick, a 57-year-old Leicester official, said he would appeal the decision of the Parole Board.

“I have until February 26 to appeal this decision and I will do so,” he said. “They can count on that.”

Leblanc lured his school friend Stefan of Anstey into a forest near his house in Stokes Wood Park, New Parks, Leicester, February 25, 2004, where he inflicted more than 60 injuries with a claw hammer and a teenager’s kitchen knife. .

Warren Lebalnc and his victim Stefan Pakeerah

(Image: PA)

Leblanc, now 32, admitted the murder and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 13 years.

Patrick’s daughter-in-law, Jess Peck, launched a petition calling on the government to force all murderers to apologize to the families of their victims before they are released on parole.

Jess, 31, from Mountsorrel, launched the online campaign, called Stefan’s Law, in memory of her brother-in-law, to try to get 100,000 signatures, which would require the matter to be discussed in Parliament.

Jess Peck

(Image: Jess Peck)

“I’m doing this for Stefan and for Patrick,” said Jess. “But I also do it for all the families who will be in the same situation as us.

“We had a wonderful and loving boy who was taken from us in the most horrible way, and yet the killer never regretted so much.

Patrick said: “I am proud and grateful to Jess for launching this petition. I just hope people will support it and get 100,000 signatures to try to get there. “

Consult the petition here.

.

advertisement