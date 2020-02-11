advertisement

Li Wenliang, a doctor in Wuhan, died last week from complications from a coronavirus, triggering an outbreak of heartache and anger on the Chinese Internet. Li had been among the first to disseminate information online about the emerging coronavirus, and had been punished at work and by local police for promoting “false talk”. At the time of Li’s death, Wuhan had been locked out for two weeks and the official counted more than eleven thousand confirmed coronavirus cases. But the city’s eleven million people have found ways to mourn the loss of Li in solitude. Some have shouted his name in the apartment towers, creating a hymn of pain; some drove their sedans and S.U.V slowly through empty streets with the hazard lights on.

In New York, Columbia graduate student in international education development Mei Qiqi cried for half an hour just seeing the news on Thursday, and immediately changed her WeChat avatar to black ribbon. Then she decided to organize a memorial service to honor Li in Central Park. “Grief itself is an action,” she said later. “It gives people voice and unity. It takes us out of the house and snuggles together. The invitation to the vigil, with a sketch of Li wearing glasses and a face mask, was circulated in discussion groups and social media posts. It was the first in a series of these services outside of China, and there were others in L.A., San Francisco, Boston, Toronto, Melbourne and Berlin.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Mei and a few volunteers gathered on an arid and triangular site in front of the closed Sheep Meadow, facing the downtown skyline. The sky was dark and the birds were crying in the distance. A man opened a few boxes of Amazon, revealing two hundred and fifty individually wrapped multicolored whistles. “It’s more hygienic that way,” said Mei.

The volunteers placed a white banner on a fence. “What does he say?” Asked a passerby to his companion. She whispered the answer to him, and he repeated it, as if she was reading an unknown text aloud: “Deep mourning Dr. Li Wenliang?” On the ground, the mourners placed white and yellow chrysanthemums and began to line up ; on the fence, they recorded messages sent by people who could not attend the event. “Goodbye Dr. Li,” we read. “In the days to come, I will tell every bit of truth about you.”

A data scientist, wearing a light blue surgical mask, watched the scene. She grew up in Chongqing, where she still has family, and now lives in Westchester. When she first saw the invitation to the vigil on WeChat, she told me, she hesitated. Town halls are banned in China, and many overseas Chinese people still fear the ramifications of attending events like this. But she decided to come anyway. “I’m just an ordinary person who sends another ordinary person,” she said. She lamented that the Chinese authorities did not take good care of Li. “Now he is dead. We just want things to change for the better. “

A young woman in a navy blue jacket, carrying a bouquet of white lilies, arrived. She was a student at Princeton and learned the service from her class discussion group. “Few have dared to comment, fearing a negative impact on their future,” she said. “After all, most of us plan to return to China.” She is from Zhejiang Province, where more than a thousand cases have been confirmed. She worried about her family’s restaurant: “Business was not so good last year, and we couldn’t open during the Chinese New Year.” these plans were abandoned, but a handful of students still chose to isolate themselves.

The Princeton student slipped a yellow whistle over his head. “Dr. Li was a brave man with a clear conscience,” she said. She asked if the New Yorker is posting on WeChat, and was glad the answer was no, “so no one will see that I have come here, “she said.

A crowd gathered on Sunday to mourn Dr. Li Wenliang at Sheep Meadow in Central Park. Photograph by Faye Fong

People continued to flock, and just after 1 p.m. a crowd of about two hundred people gathered. Most of the participants wore black. About half of them wore face masks or pulled their scarves up over their noses; elsewhere in Manhattan, few people wore masks.

A man in a blue windbreaker flew over and looked intrigued. When asked if he knew Dr. Li, he replied, “Sure. A hero, for all the wrong reasons. “

The crowd formed a half-moon, facing the city center, as Mei went on stage. “In the past two days, while preparing for this event, I have come to see the more nervous side of myself,” she told her audience. “I was worried that something bad would happen during this event, and it would be smeared; I was afraid of all the media that would come, and that a single comment from someone would overshadow our intention to cry and remember. What I feared most was talking to people from all walks of life – what if I said something wrong? To overcome her fears, she said, she thought of Li. “After being notified by the police, Dr. Li shared the letter online and accepted the interviews. He was not trying to say the most correct thing. He said what he meant. “

The crowd started to whistle, looking like a group of wolves howling at the moon.

Some participants shared songs and poems that they composed for Li. A man in a blue bowler hat tirelessly wrapped the microphone in fresh towels, tied by a rubber band between the speakers. A light woman went up on stage. “It took me six hours to arrive from outside the state,” she said. “I am excited and disoriented. Since the epidemic, I have disappeared and I worry about my family and friends in China because I do not have a reliable source of information to decide what is going on there. and the gravity of the situation. “She choked.” From Dr. Li’s experience, we have seen that individuals can be criminalized for sharing real news. This scares and worries us. all access to the truth. “

“In America, freedom of expression is a very safe subject,” said a tall, chamois young man from Inner Mongolia, his hair in a bun. “But, as a student from China, to show my face here in front of cameras, I’m afraid enough… We are largely safe here, but when we come back to China, think long and hard. We cannot let Dr. Li’s tragedy happen again. “

The crowd cheered. A man in a black baseball cap, wearing a gray mask and sunglasses, came. “Dr. Li said that a healthy society should not have a single voice. I mean, there should not be a single voice here either.” The crowd was silent. “Dr. Li’s death a- does it have anything to do with the fact that he told the truth? “

“Go back to Weibo,” shouted a man. On Weibo, as on other Chinese platforms, voices critical of the government are silenced, and pro-government commentators have attempted to dissociate Li’s death from his call for freedom of expression.

“Let it finish,” said a woman.

