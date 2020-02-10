advertisement

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Mourners left flowers and written messages outside the Terminal 21 shopping mall in northwestern Thailand on Monday, a day after the shooting of a disgruntled soldier who wrote at least 29 people ended.

On Monday, a woman held a bouquet upstairs, hands folded in prayer outside the shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima city while others signed cards and offered comfort to one another.

A candle vigil was held Sunday night as Buddhist monks led prayers and people laid white flowers in memory of the attackers’ victims, who hit four locations around the city.

“You have this rage, it fills you,” local resident Chirathip Kurapakorn said on the vigil.

“It happened right here in our city, behind us, as in our hearts for everything. It’s just tragic.”

Many of those killed during the weekend attack were at the mall, the last stop for the soldier, who fought overnight overnight with guns stolen from his army base before being shot dead by security forces. Sunday.

The soldier, outraged over a real estate deal badly dumped, began his savagery by killing his commanding officer in a private home on Saturday afternoon.

He then drove to his military base, where he killed a guard and stole weapons and ammunition from powerful weapons, and then fled to a stolen Humvee at a Buddhist temple, where he killed nine before being driven to the Terminal market. 21.

At least 29 were killed and 57 wounded in all locations. (Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

