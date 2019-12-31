advertisement

José Mourinho said he felt sorry for Tottenham’s defensive disasters from his attacking players.

Spurs’ rise at the table has been severely undermined by some horror shows on the back – since Mourinho started in north London in November, no Premier League team has conceded more goals in all competitions.

There’s no problem at the other end as people like Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Son Heung-min shot, but Mourinho’s team would have been in the top 4 if they had defended properly.

And the Portuguese know that the attacking stars have the right to ask what is going on behind them.

“The problem is the way we admit and play the goals,” he said before a New Year’s trip to Southampton.

“But we have to improve. We have conceded too many goals and that is very frustrating.

“If I were one of my attackers, I would be very frustrated that we cannot stop it afterwards.”

Despite her defensive fragility, Mourinho reiterated that the way to recovery was on the training ground, not on the transfer market, and the window would reopen on Wednesday.

“In January we have a little more time to work and we will try to improve with the work,” he added.

Spurs have at least improved their away form under the former Chelsea and Manchester United coach, who hadn’t won on the road since January before arriving.

They’ll face another tough test at St. Marys on Wednesday, but Mourinho is encouraged by his team’s fighting spirit as they traveled from behind in the last two games to score points.

“Four games away, we won two, one draw and one lost,” he said. “Is that better than before? Yes. Is it perfect No.

“So it’s frustrating, but it’s also a great feeling to know that the team never gives up. It is also a great feeling to know that we go and go and go even in the most difficult circumstances.

“I want to praise this fantastic spirit.”

Spurs has to do without Danny Rose, who could miss another fortnight due to a muscle injury, although Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks are back in the fight after the suspension.

When asked how long Rose will be on the road, Mourinho replied: “I don’t know. I would guess, but maybe I’m wrong for a few weeks.

“But honestly, I can’t tell you. We have winks and sissoko back from the suspension and I don’t think we’ll have anyone back from injuries. “

