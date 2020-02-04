advertisement

Jose Mourinho said he had never had the opportunity to personally inform Victor Wanyama that he was not part of Tottenham’s Champions League squad.

Tottenham named his group of 30 for Tuesday’s knockout round, including eight “locally trained players,” with Wanyama being the most notable absentee, closely linked to an exit in January.

Mourinho named three high-level goalkeepers in his squad for the round of 16 against RB Leipzig, with captain Hugo Lloris having to return to Michel Vorm and Paulo Gazzaniga after an elbow injury.

Wanyama has not played since the 1-3 defeat against Bayern Munich on December 11, and Mourinho has indicated that the Kenyan midfielder is not part of his future plans.

“I feel safer if I have Michel on the list,” he said at a press conference before the FA Cup replay on Wednesday’s fourth round with Southampton.

“I don’t want to take the risk of losing Paulo or Hugo. Victor comes from a position where we have a lot of players – [Harry] Winks, [Eric] Dier, [Oliver] Skipp, Gedson [Fernandes].”

When asked how Wanyama made the decision, Mourinho replied, “He’s been sick for three days. I haven’t seen him and haven’t had a chance to tell him. When he’s back, I’ll try to explain. “

Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn arrived in Tottenham last month to strengthen Spurs’ squad. The latter struck for the first time in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Mourinho was pleased with his team’s business, despite losing Christian Eriksen to Inter in a protracted transfer that ended last week.

“We have a very good player in Steven and a good child with good development potential in Gedson,” he said. “I would say we also lost a fantastic player because people cannot judge Christian for last season alone.

“He has to be judged for six seasons in which he showed his top quality at the club and in the Premier League.

“We found our balance there, lost a fantastic midfielder, a very exciting offensive winger and a little boy in the midfield who could offer us solutions.”

Tottenham remain without injured midfielder Moussa Sissoko and top scorer Harry Kane, who is expected to be out for at least two more months.

“Without injuries, I would say,” Yes, good window. “A player who has taken six years is going, but there is an incredible, exciting perspective,” said Mourinho.

“I would say ‘very, very good’ but we had these major injury issues and of course our squad is not as good as it can be at this moment. If our injured players are back it will of course be a lot better. ” , “

Mourinho’s men advanced four points to beat City, and the Portuguese underlined his team’s togetherness.

“We do our best, we do our best,” he said. “Regardless of the analysis anyone can do for our last games, one thing is clear to everyone: the group is together, the players are fantastic, they fight for each other and the club.

“It is difficult to play against us in difficult circumstances and we always offer our opponents a difficult game in difficult circumstances.”

