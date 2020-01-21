advertisement

Jose Mourinho denied Tuesday that he had been arguing with Danny Rose at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground because he was eliminated from the team in a 0-0 draw against Watford last Saturday.

The 29-year-old left-back was confronted by the Daily Mail as unsatisfied with the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup last week and then for the Watford FC game.

Youngster Japhet Tanganga played instead and won rave reviews for his accomplishments.

However, Mourinho said there is no problem between him and Rose, who has also fallen out of favor with England manager Gareth Southgate.

“No, no, between me and Danny,” Mourinho said at his pre-Wednesday press conference against Premier League goalkeeper Norwich.

“I don’t know what you mean by tension in the air, I have no problem with him.”

Mourinho, whose team comes eight points behind Chelsea, who finished fourth and last in the Champions League, said he had excluded Rose from the game after being told late Thursday that he had a back injury.

“Then on Thursday evening before Watford, I got a call from my medical staff late that Danny was calling her with a problem in the back and he wasn’t going to train the next day,” said Mourinho.

“On Friday it was a little surprise to see him train, but I decided to play with (Japhet) Tanganga and Ryan (Sessegnon) on the bench. That is the situation. “

Rose’s future at the club has been a constant source of speculation.

Rose has been with them since moving from Leeds in 2007 for £ 100,000 ($ 130,610), but while he says he’ll wait until his contract expires in June 2021, Spurs is believed to be interested in him beforehand to benefit.

The 29-time rose was put up for sale last season and didn’t go on the Asia tour, but there were no buyers for it.

