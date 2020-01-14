advertisement

Jose Mourinho stressed that he was “not jealous” of the teams that had put together Liverpool and Manchester City, and said Tottenham was another job.

City wins the Premier League title twice in a row, while Liverpool has a 14-point advantage this season.

Mourinho was appointed head coach of Spurs in November, and his team fights eighth in the table.

But the Portuguese tactician said it could not be compared to City and Liverpool, even though he had no complaints.

“Come on, it is what it is. We cannot have a squad like some other teams. We are not,” said Mourinho.

“I watched Man City [against Aston Villa] and looked at the bank – [Raheem] Sterling, Bernardo Silva, [Ilkay] Gundogan, [Nicolas] Otamendi. You know?

“Liverpool, you see the team, you see the bank. And they injured [Joel] Matip, [Dejan] Lovren, [Naby] Keita, Fabinho.

“I’m not jealous, I have a great job, but it’s a different job. It’s a different club.”

Mourinho suggested that working at Spurs was his most difficult since he was in Porto, where he took over in early 2002.

The former boss of Real Madrid, Inter and Chelsea, who made Porto the Champions League winner in 2004, said he had to reset at the Portuguese giant.

“It’s the second time I’ve had a team in the off-season, just the second time,” said Mourinho.

“The first time wasn’t easy either because it was the end of a team, the end of an era. It was an untitled era.

“Porto didn’t win, but it was the end of … I don’t want to speak of a generation, but it was the end of a team at the end of a season.

“Twelve players out, twelve players in, start all over. Forget the good things of the past, forget the bad things of the past and let’s build new ones.

“This is my experience in Porto that I had in the middle of the season.”

Tottenham will face Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

