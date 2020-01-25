advertisement

Jose Mourinho is unhappy Christian Eriksen’s future is unsolved, but he doesn’t blame Tottenham for the situation in which Inter is continuing to pursue the playmaker.

Eriksen traveled with Tottenham six days before the end of the transfer window, but didn’t play in the fourth round of the FA Cup in Southampton on Saturday, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Danish international is expected to undergo medical treatment at Inter on Monday. According to reports, Spurs has accepted an initial offer of EUR 15 million (GBP 12.6 million) and EUR 5 million (GBP 4.2 million) for additional services as well as a four-year contract from the player.

“You can read what you want to read (where Eriksen is left out) – I just want to say that this situation should not happen on January 25th,” said Spurs boss Mourinho about the 27-year-old whose contract has been concluded at the end of the season.

“And it is not Tottenham’s fault that we are in the situation on January 25th.

“The only thing I can say is Eriksen, who has been very, very professional with me and the team since I arrived.

“Tottenham is the last to be responsible for this situation, but being in a situation like this on January 25 is not nice.”

Danny Rose was also disregarded by Mourinho for the match against Saints. The match ended after Sofiane Boufal equalized three minutes before the end of Son Heung-min’s opening game.

When asked whether Rose, who was connected to Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Watford, would still be a Spurs player after the transfer next Friday, Mourinho said: “I don’t know.

“He wasn’t hurt, my decision (to leave him out). My decision is based on performance and analysis. Nothing else really.

“We have injured Ben Davies on the left defender for a long time. We have Danny, Japhet (Tanganga), who is not a left defender, but very solid and very focused – it is very difficult for him to make a mistake, even if play against the opponent in a position that is not his position.

“And Ryan (Sessegnon) is a 19 year old boy who learns how to defend and of course his natural appetite should be offensive. So we have four options and that’s my decision.

“We did good things. It’s a result that keeps us alive, that keeps us in the draw. It’s a result that we don’t need, we don’t have to play a game anymore, but it is better to play than. ” not to play.

“We were on the verge of victory. We are in competition. The fantastic fans who have been here will be at home with another 50,000 to support the team. That is fine.”

