Jose Mourinho was instrumental in Gedson Fernandes’ decision to join Tottenham, as the Benfica borrower announced.

Fernandes moved to Spurs for 18 months on Wednesday and became Mourinho’s first contract partner for the London club.

There is an option to extend the contract permanently for EUR 50 million (GBP 42.8 million).

However, Portuguese international Fernandes is looking forward to the prospect of working with compatriot Mourinho and playing in the Premier League for the first time.

“All young players want to work with Jose Mourinho because he’s one of the best. We all want to stay close to the best as players, so it’s fantastic to work with him,” the 21-year-old told Tottenham’s official website ,

“The Premier League is a different competition – every player in the world wants to play in the Premier League. It is another motivation for me because I have always dreamed of playing in this league and now making my dream come true. ”

“I think we will do fantastic things because this is a fantastic club.

“I am very happy to be here – I am making my dream come true.

“I will try to do my best for the club every day, in every training session and in every game, and I will try to help the team wherever I can and work hard for this shirt every day.”

Spurs, who moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 win against Middlesbrough, will travel to the league in Watford on Saturday.

