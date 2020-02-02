advertisement

Jose Mourinho won 2-0 against Manchester City tonight, despite scoring only three times throughout the game. They were certainly lucky sometimes, but it was difficult to argue against Tottenham, who got away with the three points.

New signing Steven Bergwijn scored the first goal in the 62nd minute, shortly afterwards Heung-Min Son added a second. That was enough to get the win.

Despite the win, Jose Mourinho was not happy in his post-game interview. Even though the transfer window is now closed and Spurs have signed two players in Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes, he is still unhappy with the options in his squad.

Mourinho indicated that his team would be in trouble in the next few weeks as the schedule for the games was very busy and the options in advance were insufficient. As usual in the past few weeks, he seems to be ignoring the prospect of giving Troy Parrott some sort of playtime.

“For me it is a direct red card.”

Jose Mourinho has no doubt that Raheem Sterling should have been dropped early.

I don’t like to talk about it, but I have to say it. If I have new attackers in the bank, I can do things that I cannot do at the moment.

My attacking players have to push their limits. It was the limit for Son, the limit for Lucas. I could only bring Lamela in. It’s difficult for the boys …

We are in three competitions and we have one game in two days. If I don’t have Dele Alli, I don’t have Steven (Bergwijn) because he can’t play the FA Cup replay, we’re in trouble …

We’re going to get into trouble. We have players for four positions. We have positions where it’s not a big deal, but it becomes difficult in advance.

No mention of the Dubliner, although he will turn 18 within a few days and be a high-ranking international. Parrott played five minutes in the Premier League against Burnley in December, but hasn’t played since.

He hasn’t even formed the squad for the last FA Cup games against Middlesbrough and Southampton.

Spurs are currently without Harry Kane, which means that this is probably his best chance of playing regularly in the foreseeable future. Unfortunately Jose Mourinho doesn’t seem to agree.

