Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho said Christian Eriksen should “hold his head up” when he leaves Spurs amid growing connections to Inter Milan.

The Serie A Inter team is scheduled to hold talks with Tottenham to bring free agent Eriksen to San Siro in January. Eriksen, who will be out of the contract at the end of the season, is looking forward to a new challenge after joining Ajax in 2013.

When asked about Eriksen after being booed by Tottenham fans in the 2-1 win in the third round of the FA Cup against Middlesbrough, Mourinho told reporters: “He played very well. He did very well and very professionally played what I expect from him.

“If he decides to go, he has to go with his head up, if he gives everything he tries to do for the team. Fans, it’s always to be respected, we have to respect, but I think the boy.” did it for us today. “

While Eriksen’s future seems to be outside Tottenham, Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes is said to be on the verge of being loaned out by the Portuguese giant.

In the midst of a first 18-month loan contract, Mourinho said, “No news. I didn’t want to know anything during the day. During the day, it was all about the game. He has no news for me, so nothing.”

