advertisement

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the club has appealed against Chelsea against Son Heung-min’s red card.

The South Korean was released in the second half of Sunday’s 0-2 loss to his London rival after VAR decided he would kick Antonio Rüdiger – an incident that led to the alleged racist abuse of the German international.

Referee Anthony Taylor did not punish Son, but VAR checked and found that he was guilty of violent behavior that ended in a red card.

advertisement

Mourinho was horrified to see a repeat of the incident at the stadium, confirming that the club was fighting the decision – the second time this season they put a red card in for Son.

They are waiting for news from the English Football Association to see if it will be available for the Brighton duel on St. Stephen’s Day.

“I hope son is not punished five times,” said Mourinho. “Once was the foul Rüdiger committed on him.

“The second should be sent. The third would be not to play against Brighton. The fourth not to play against Norwich and the fifth not to play against Southampton.

“I hope that being punished twice is enough. He doesn’t deserve that the third is the fourth or fifth.”

Mourinho went on with a protracted anti-VAR rant and suggested that it wasn’t implemented correctly and that the VAR officer – in this case Paul Tierney – was the man who directed the game.

“Mister Paul Tierney decided yes and Mister Anthony Taylor, who was in play five meters from the situation in real time, decided no,” he said.

“So who whistled the game? Not Mr. Taylor. It was Mr. Tierney.

“I don’t think a red card, VAR should support football, bring real football, make the spectacle come true, and they did it with the penalty decision and they killed the game with Son’s decision.”

“The situation with Son, I think Mr. Tierney did it wrong. It is the wrong call.

“This is England, this is the Premier League, this is the best competition in the world, with the characteristics that if we change it we will kill the best league in the world.

“Mr. Taylor felt like he was there, he saw it clearly, so I think it’s the wrong call.”

If Spurs is unsuccessful in their calling, the South Korean, who was one of the stars in Mourinho’s short term, will be absent for three games.

If that’s the case, Mourinho says that his side has to fight an “injustice”.

“It would be a big loss,” said the Portuguese. “We don’t have a big squad. We don’t have a lot of players.

“This moment is a moment when it is normal to think about rotations and very difficult situations where players have to play every game.

“We don’t have (Erik) Lamela and it’s a big loss for us. But if that happens we have to try to deal with it and fight injustice.

“But the way to deal with injustices is to do our best and the guys who will play will try to get results.”

Lamela is back in training after two months with a thigh injury, but Mourinho said he would not be fit enough to face the seagulls.

advertisement