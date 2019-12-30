advertisement

RCMP intelligence officials devised a secret Cold War plan to use a secret luggage camera to photograph Communists and Soviet Block personnel traveling through Toronto airport, declassified records show.

The idea of ​​capturing unsafe footage developed in late November 1964 when a member of the RCMP’s security and intelligence branch drafted a memorandum on the possible help of a special police squad working at the magnificent Toronto International Airport.

advertisement

The squad, which included members of the Toronto Provincial and Police forces, kept tabs on the journey of prominent criminals, watching flights daily from 6am to the next morning.

“They operate a camera bag and have become skilled at collecting very good photos,” the RCMP memoir said.

At that time, two decades before the birth of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the RCMP was responsible for monitoring suspected subversions and foreign spies.

In light of frequent air trips by key members of the Communist Party of Canada, Eastern Bloc embassy personnel and others interested in the mountains, future airport squad collaboration “may prove beneficial”, and its members already had shown a willingness to help, the memo said.

The Canadian Press obtained details of the RCMP Photographic Review Program from the Library and Archives of Canada through the Access Act. Some passages of internal correspondence, though more than half a century old, were considered too sensitive to be released.

Under the plan outlined in the 1964 memo, the Mounties would provide the airport squad with pictures of people of interest so that members could keep their eyes peeled for them.

For example, the RCMP memo said, a certain member of the Cuban consulate in Toronto would often go to the airport to meet Cuban couriers and other officials visiting the Toronto area or heading to destinations in Canada or the United States.

Once the team became familiar with the Cuban diplomat’s appearance, members could make notes of his contacts and take photos of their surveillance. RCMP resources working on immigration issues can help identify the individuals he met.

The Senior Mounties decided to steer the concept from their anti-intelligence and counter-insurgency officials.

One said the value of such a program would be “in the best way”, citing that people of interest tend to fly through Montreal, not Toronto. Another said there were “no great advantages to be gained”, though there would be times when squad services “could be of very definite value”.

Moreover, a member of the RCMP involved in the criminal investigation had been part of the airport’s squad on a trial basis for some time, and may help assess the merit of assisting in the intelligence effort.

A prudent William Kelly, the director of RCMP security intelligence, agreed in March 1965 that the Mounties would work with the airport squad “only on an ad hoc basis, and if the member from our force had complete control.”

Kelly saw no potential benefits but also problems that “could prove fatal to our operation.”

Members of other police forces had no knowledge of RCMP security procedures and policies, were not force-controlled, and had not taken an oath of secrecy regarding intelligence work, he wrote.

Kelly said that close attention should be paid to details shared with team members, adding the RCMP should ensure “that very sensitive issues are not included”.

READ ALSO: Animals, Holiday Homes, Manhunts: Top 10 Most Read Stories in All of B.C. in 2019

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement