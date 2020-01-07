advertisement

Composite sketch of the suspect. (RCMP image)

Mounties release sketch of Surrey pepper spray suspect

The Surrey RCMP has released a composite sketch of a suspect in a speculative attack on Whalley on December 19th.

Police ask anyone with information to call investigators at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2019-196166.

The Surrey Mounties said a man responding to a knock on his city door in the 13800 block of Route 102., around 8:30 a.m., was struck by pepper spray before the assailant was removed.

Constable Richard Wright said police believe he “may have intended to target another residence.

“Five people were home at the time of the attack, three were treated for exposure to pepper spray. No serious injuries were reported, ”Wright said.

The suspect is described as South Asian, six feet tall, of medium build and wearing a black hood.

