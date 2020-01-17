advertisement

A Central Criminal Court jury heard evidence that the head and hands of a 61-year-old grandmother were found in a black plastic bag in the mountains of Dublin and Wicklow, which served as a “dump” for her remains.

The trial of Kieran Greene, 34, also learned on Friday that the results of an autopsy confirmed that retired hospital employee Patricia O’Connor had suffered a “violent death”.

Mr. Greene from Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, pleaded guilty to murder Patricia O’Connor at the same address on May 29, 2017.

A forensic scientist indicated that he had not found any blood stains from the deceased in their home in Rathfarmham. There she is said to have received at least three hits on the head with a fixed device in the bathroom on the ground floor.

The court found that Ms. O’Connor’s body was broken up into 15 separate pieces found in nine different locations in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains.

Det Garda Janette O’Neill informed the public prosecutor Roisin Lacey SC on Friday that she belongs to the ballistics department of An Garda Síochána.

Det Gda O’Neill testified that on June 11, 2017, she visited a scene on Old Military Road where part of a torso had been discovered the previous day. The torso seemed fresh, with very little insect activity, something she would have expected if it had been there for a while, she explained.

“The upper body was below the lower jaw and there were seven teeth in the lower jaw,” said the witness.

Det Gda O’Neill said that she later traveled to the Glenmacnass waterfall and observed another part of the torso between the rocks. This part of the lower body had most of the internal organs and it smelled strongly of decomposition, she said.

The witness said that on June 12, she traveled again to two scenes in which four body parts were recovered. Det Gda O’Neill said that a privately owned lower left leg was found at Glenmacnass Waterfall and a right leg, right thigh or right knee, and a right upper elbow were in Sally Gap.

On June 13, the witness said she went to the place where seven body parts were found on the military road. A pair of hands and a head were found in a black plastic bag, and a right foot and left arm were found nearby, she said.

A piece of torso between the eighth and eleventh ribs is half a kilometer away, she said. The fourth and last part of the trunk, which included part of the pelvis and thighs, was found in Carrigshouk. All body parts found were later brought to the Dublin mortuary.

On the evening of June 13, it was found that the parts of the body belonged to a woman and the hands were sawn at the wrists, she said. Det Gda O’Neill said the head was badly decomposed and there had been a dull power trauma with a number of visible injuries to the head, she added.

Det Gda O’Neill said she returned to the Glenmacnass river on June 14, where part of a left leg and knee had been recovered from the water.

A left foot, the last part of the body, was in one place on the military road, she added.

Det Gda O’Neill said it was her opinion that Ms. O’Connor had not died in any of the scenes where the body parts were, but they appeared to be “a dumping ground” for all the remains.

She informed the court that Ms. O’Connor had suffered a “violent death” due to the results of an autopsy of all parts of her body, especially her head.

Det Gda O’Neill said she went to Ms. O’Connor’s house in Mountainview Park on June 15th, where it appeared that attempts were being made to paint the hallway and bathroom. “I don’t know if it was a bad job or quick, but it wasn’t a good job,” she said. She said the bathroom had also recently been tiled.

On Friday afternoon, forensic scientist John Hoade analyzed tissue samples that came from the autopsy of the deceased’s remains and from her daughter Louise O’Connor.

The DNA profile of the remains was “two million times more likely to come from Louise O’Connor’s birth mother than from anyone else” Louise O’Connor.

Mr. Hoade said he went to the Mountainview Park home in June 2017 to look for blood stains. Mr. Hoade testified that during a visual inspection of the downstairs bathroom and a small upstairs bedroom that had sheeting on the floor, he found no blood.

The witness said he used a chemical spray called “Blue Star” to see if he could find blood stains in both rooms. He explained that the spray “lights up” in the presence of blood.

No blood was found on a number of items seized from the Mountainview Park home.

The interior and trunk of Ms. O’Connor’s Toyota Corolla, which Mr. Greene was allowed to use, were also checked for blood stains, but this led to a negative result, he said, adding that the trunk mat was missing.

Mr. Hoade also examined a piece of hair found in a shallow grave in a field in Killeagh, Blackwater, Co Wexford. There was not enough DNA in the hair roots to generate a DNA profile, so a sample was sent to the UK.

Finally, Mr. Hoade noticed that he was examining two hacksaws and a small ax from Dodder Valley Park in Tallaght, but no blood was found on these objects. Human hair was stuck to a hacksaw saw blade and sent back to the UK to test it, he said.

Earlier, Cathal Brugha Barracks privateer Barry Hannon said he was part of a “battle line” along the military roadside road on June 12, 2017, he said. He reported the find to the nearby Gardai.

Cathal Brugha Barracks’ privateer John Curtis demonstrated on June 13 that he was also part of a skirmish line when he noticed “a funny smell”.

“It was like a foul smell of meat,” he continued, adding that hundreds of flies that looked like a torso were flying around. “I saw the lower half of the torso and the upper half of the legs and there was underwear wrapped around the back,” he said, adding that the skin was “pink” and looked like a pig. He agreed with Ms. Lacey that he thought he saw a back.

The indictment alleges that Ms. O’Connor received at least three hits on the head with a solid device at her home in Rathfarnham before her body was brought to Co Wexford in the trunk of her Toyota Corolla and buried in a shallow grave.

Her remains were later excavated and the body dismembered with hacksaws and an ax over a period of three to four hours.

The late Louise’s daughter Louise O’Connor (41) and granddaughter Stephanie O’Connor (22), both from Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14, and Louise O’Connor’s ex-partner Keith Johnston (43) from Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24 are all accused of hindering Mr. Greene’s arrest or prosecution for knowing or believing that he committed an offense resulting from the murder of Patricia O’Connor on May 29, 2017.

Louise O’Connor did not plead guilty to agreeing or submitting to her daughter Stephanie O’Connor, who disguised as Patricia O’Connor on May 29, 2017 at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin, to hide the fact that Patricia O’Connor was dead.

Mr. Johnston has not pled guilty of assisting Mr. Greene in purchasing various equipment from Woodie’s, Mr. Price, B & Q and Shoe Zone, Tallaght, Dublin 24, on June 9, 2017, which will be used to disguise Ms. Greene’s remains should become O’Connor.

Johnston also denies having renovated a bathroom at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 between May 31, 2017 and June 9, 2017 to destroy or hide evidence related to Ms. O’Connor’s murder.

Stephanie O’Connor did not plead guilty to disguising herself as Ms. O’Connor at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, at a time after her murder on May 29, 2017, to disguise the fact that she was already dead.

The trial will continue on Monday before Judge Paul McDermott and a jury of six men and six women.

