The RCMP is defending its practice of profiling people by clearing their posts on social media, saying the police force receives information legally in order to protect Canadians.

A Toronto activist concerned about abuses in the mining industry recently learned that the Mounties compiled a six-page profile of her shortly after she appeared in a federal leaders debate during the 2015 election campaign.

An analyst with the RCMP’s Internet Tactical Intelligence Unit eventually found no indication that Rachel Small, an organizer with the Injustice Mining Solidarity Network, was involved in criminal acts.

Small said it was “kind of bothersome and disturbing” to see the RCMP profile, which came to light years later through a request for information to access the Internet.

Sgt. Penny Hermann, a spokeswoman for the RCMP, said the force recognizes the constitutional right to protest peacefully, but adds that police must take due care to ensure there are no threats or concerns to public safety.

“As Canada’s national police force, the RCMP uses various technical investigative tools and methods to legally obtain information or evidence in a lawful manner to protect Canadians,” she said.

“To maintain the integrity of the investigation, we do not disclose specific techniques or tools used during a particular investigation.”

For Small’s profile, the RCMP conducted online resources detailing her age, address, education, language fluency, work experience and Facebook friends in the activist community.

“It’s disturbing to me. It’s creepy. And it makes me wonder, what were they hoping to do with this information?” Small said.

“I had no reason to think that I would be personally followed or supervised, or anything like that.”

Protecting rights groups say police monitoring of activists can have a sharp effect that discourages people from speaking or participating in demonstrations.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is concerned about agencies compiling profiles of people when there is no reasonable reason to believe they are involved in criminal activity.

“The fact that someone is an activist should not be enough to make them suspect of law enforcement,” said Cara Zwibel, associate program director for fundamental freedoms.

“This, to me, is a problem in a democratic society.”

Privacy laws do not adequately reflect the expectations and nuances of the social media era, said Meghan McDermott, staff policy adviser with the British Civil Liberties Association, Columbia.

A Facebook user may let friends know online that it’s their birthday, but the law treats it as if the person has placed a sign on their front lawn stating the fact, she said.

There should be a discussion among civil liberties lawyers, lawmakers, police and the public about “what is acceptable for law enforcement to look at, and what are the thresholds that allow them to review that information,” Zwibel said.

Before questions arose regarding Small’s profile, the RCMP’s internal audit section had begun to examine the use of open source force in the context of the Charter of Rights and the various statutes under which the Mounties operate.

The RCMP says the audit outcome report is expected to be made public this summer.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

