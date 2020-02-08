advertisement

Following Mountain West’s new TV deal with CBS and Fox, the Boise State Broncos (seen above how they celebrated Mountain West’s football title in 2019) were dissatisfied with Commissioner Craig Thompson’s comments that this new deal would be the last Boise State received an extra revenue ($ 1.8 million per year in 2020-26 under the new contract) and with a board that votes accordingly. As a result, Boise State filed a complaint against the conference in court on January 17, stating that the agreement they concluded for their return to the mountain west in 2012 “did not include a termination or an expiration date and is still in full force and effect. “

On January 22, the school and the conference made a joint statement that they were “in discussions to resolve this issue without litigation” and they now appear to have found this resolution; Mark Ziegler of The San Diego Union-Tribune writes that the conference’s board of directors has now voted to reverse its previous decision to stop Boise State’s additional earnings after the deal, and the Broncos agrees have to drop their complaint as a result.

Mountain West’s board of directors has tacitly decided to overturn a decision to end Boise State’s additional income from the conference television contract, several sources from the Union Tribune said.

In return, Boise State will file a legal complaint against the conference last month, agreeing to the terms of the new television contract starting this summer.

In essence, the two sides are back in first place.

However, as Ziegler continues, the problem is not necessarily solved in the long term. It is believed that there are still many Mountain West schools wanting to end the Broncos’ unique status, and this could lead to another struggle as the end of this new contract is imminent in 2026 and the conference must start a new contract negotiate. But it seems wise to stop the fight for now and say “We’re all happy together!” – Put on your face, even if this face may not last forever. There is no need to spend a lot of time and money complaining now and further splitting the conference if there is no actual impact by at least 2027.

And there are a lot of changes that could affect the university sports landscape until the next assignment. Perhaps Boise State is doing even better than recently and is returning to its true heights of national recognition (it is noteworthy that Fox is already talking about maybe presenting it at the Big Noon Kickoff), and maybe Mountain West is very excited keep it on, even if it means paying more for it. Maybe they do it so well that they are invited somewhere else and take it, which makes this a contentious issue. Or maybe Boise State falls behind and the mountain west decides to try this route again, even if it means legal action.

There is a lot that could come down the street. But at least for now, everyone seems to be content to let this simmer for a few more years until we are nearing the end of this new contract.

(The San Diego Union Grandstand)

