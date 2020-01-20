advertisement

It may have gone as expected for the first and last teams at this conference, but the middle of Mountain West basketball is more interesting than ever.

The Mountain West basketball teams of 2-10 have done well this season, making it difficult for the teams to achieve consecutive wins, let alone a long winning streak, to break away from the pack.

Let’s take a look at how Mountain West asserts itself in our latest power rankings:

11. Wyoming

These power leaderboards start with a team that is very easy to evaluate. Wyoming is the only team in the mountain west that hasn’t won a game this season. In fact, every other participant in the conference won at least two. Earlier this week it looked like they were going to change things, but they stayed shortly before their first win and then returned to their usual struggles.

Wyoming showed its best performance in the Mountain West season on Tuesday when they brought Nevada to the wire in Reno. Unfortunately, they only narrowly failed when the wolf pack scored a 1-point victory nine seconds before the end.

Then Fresno State handled them fairly easily at home. Wyoming was never really in the game as they lost halfway 15 back and with the same lead. Their schedule is only getting tougher this week as they travel to San Diego and then face a home game against the state of Utah. At this point in the season, it would probably take a shocking surprise for the state of San Diego to leave this place. Simply beating the state of Utah at home is not enough for her to improve her position at the conference.

