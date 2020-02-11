advertisement

Mountain rescuers rescued an ill-prepared group of mountaineers after being trapped on Scotland’s highest mountain in “horrible” conditions.

The group of four, some of whom wore sneakers, got into trouble on the ice at Chur Eoghainn, near the summit of Ben Nevis, during blizzard conditions on Monday.

Twenty-two members of the Lochaber Mountain rescue team and a British Coast Guard helicopter were called to Munro in the afternoon.

All group members were found at 4:15 p.m.

After being found, the helicopter airlifted the Half Way Lochan walkers and took them to Belford Hospital.

The rescue team described the group as “extremely fortunate people”.

They added that three of the group members were wearing sneakers and that none of them had any winter walking equipment.

A statement on the Facebook page of the Lochaber Mountain rescue team reads: “No winter kit – no ice axes, no crampons and, to our knowledge, no maps. Three of the guys were in coaches.

“They were about 150 meters away in Chur Eoghainn on steep ice and if they had slipped or fallen, other consequences could have been much more serious.

“What Three Words app brought (the team) a few meters from their location. It feels good to the guys because they survived some of the toughest weather conditions this year. Could so easily have ended up so different.

“Fantastic efforts on the part of the team members to find and get them down safely.” The boss lets the top team members have extra sugar in their tea and a ginger nut now.

“Thank you to R151 for their help and excellent flights in lifting Half Way Lochan’s losses.”

Wind chill on Ben Nevis would have been -20 ° C during the rescue with strong winds creating blizzard conditions.

This comes as Scotland was hit by heavy snow showers as a result of the Ciara storm, which wreaked havoc across the country over the weekend.

22 team members at the top of Ben Nevis looking for a group of 4 who are trapped on steep terrain near the top. Weather …

Posted by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team on Monday February 10, 2020

